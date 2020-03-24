Central school trustees approved a COVID-19 resolution that allows the district to change its day-to-day functions in this time of emergency during its regular meeting held online via Zoom Monday evening.
The resolution gives the superintendent the temporary power to make decisions regarding employee payment, hours of workday, educational programming, board meeting dates, calendar events and more.
“It basically came about for the same reason this Zoom meeting did — the COVID-19 virus,” Superintendent Justin Risner said. “With that, some things are going to come about, and we have been working with our lawyers and working through our board policy. This resolution allows some different things to take place that may be outside of the normal day-to-day business or the monthly board meetings.”
Board member Kevin Dickinson said he was fine with most of the resolution, but he was not in favor of item number two, which gives the superintendent the power to make decisions regarding employee compensation.
“I think that really should be left up to the board as to whether exempt or non-exempt employees get compensation,” Dickinson said. “They should receive compensation, and there’s nothing that guarantees that would be the case.
“In the perilous times we’re in now, anything could happen. I think it would be prudent that the board preserves what rights we have as far as this goes.”
Brant Lee said if the board tabled the discussion, it would cause problems for the district’s operations. Lee said he didn’t think anyone disagreed with the idea that everyone deserves to be paid, but they had to make a decision to table the discussion or approve the resolution.
The board also voted to table a discussion to authorize the transfer of the title of a tract of land to Angelina & Neches River Authority. Risner said the district was approached about a tract of land across from the school by where the old science lab is.
“Evidently, and this was before my time, we used to have a wastewater treatment plant that was the school’s sitting there,” he said. “I think in about 2003 they condemned that, filled that in and went with the wastewater treatment we have now.”
ANRA has been doing some studies on their system, and they need to add some equipment to the station on that property. They are trying to plan for the future to upgrade the system, so they approached the district about the possibility of transferring ownership of the half-acre of land, Risner said.
The transfer would allow ANRA to enact their plans. The land has “environmental issues” so the district can’t build on it, and the land already has an easement on it, Risner said.
“It’s a liability for the school, really,” he said. “It sits there on what used to be a sewage plant, and we don’t monitor it, we don’t do anything with it, so if someone were to get hurt then we’re not in touch with it.”
Risner said he views this as a partnership with ANRA.
Dickinson said one thing you can’t make any more of is land, so he thought the board should consider the decision carefully and look into it further with information like an appraisal of value.
The board tabled the discussion until a later date when ANRA representatives could meet and provide further information.
The board voted to accept a proposal of auditing services from Axley & Rode after discussing the pros and cons of staying with the same company for many years.
The district administration has been looking over everything related to business and finance since the change in leadership, and one of the things that came up was the audit, Risner said. Central ISD has been with the same auditing company for more than 10 years now, he said.
“We looked through everything and said, is this the time to make a change, get some fresh eyes on it?” Risner said.
The district approached Axley & Rode, which gave them a proposal that came in $10,000 less than the current auditors. Risner said it is a good time to change because companies are starting to schedule their jobs.
The board also discussed creating police chief and officer job descriptions.
Risner said he contacted the Texas Association of School Boards and modeled the descriptions after theirs. Board member Paula Bailey said the only thing she questioned is why the primary purpose of the police officer is not included in the chief of police’s description.
“He is also patrolling the district,” Bailey said. “I don’t want him just to be the chief when we have three officers, and we’re supposed to be covering three campuses. I think the primary purpose should be for all of them to patrol and protect the students.”
The item was included in the superintendent’s report, so it was not voted on. The board asked Risner to make the descriptions consistent for all three campuses.
