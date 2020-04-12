As the call for communities to band together around small businesses grows stronger, local media outlets are joining the fight.
“Community newspapers and local journalism are an important thread that helps keep our democracy sewn together,” Keven Todd, publisher of The Lufkin Daily News, said. “During the course of its rich history in Lufkin, this institution has chronicled natural disasters, depressions, recessions and even other pandemics. But the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing shutdown of the economy has been a uniquely precipitous event for everyone.”
Todd went on to point out that nearly 50 people are employed full time throughout various departments at the newspaper.
“These people just don’t work here and leave. They live here, raise their families here, shop here and pay taxes. The Lufkin Daily News has been and will continue to be a solid contributor to the local economy, above and beyond its mission to keep the community informed,” Todd said.
Statistics are showing that people are turning to media for accurate information during this time of crisis.
From March 1-30 compared to last year’s statistics via Google Analytics, The Lufkin Daily News website saw an increase of:
■ 121.24% in users
■ 133.31% in new users
■ 157.47% in sessions
■ 94.32% in pageviews
Radio is another part of the local media fabric. Like the newspaper, it’s local, and stations provide news updates, local content and entertainment during these unsettled times, creating a shared experience for the community. According to Nielsen Ratings, local radio reaches 93% of the population on a daily basis, surpassing all other forms of music delivery.
“We strive each day to be local and give our country music audience not only entertainment, but also a sense of community,” said Shelley Swanzy, local morning show host at The Bull, KJCS 103 in Lufkin. “As an example, we’re the first to realize that adding faith songs to our country playlist to help comfort our listeners in this unsettled time was the right thing to do.
“It will take all of us working together to re-knit our community once this unprecedented event has passed. For now, we have to help each other out, discount our goods and services where we can and let each other know we are in this together.”
Brett Vance, general manager of The Bull, said there are free options that are great supplements, like social media, to help get the word out, but local media outlets employ local professionals with years of experience and skills to effectively advertise a product in a far more cost-effective way than promoting every post and sending the local money out of the community.
“These same local media outlets also have widely followed social media accounts to share your message on while your budget is working locally,” Vance said. “Keeping our dollars in East Texas in all ways will make our recovery much faster than if we trend toward Amazon and other non-local companies after this has passed.”
“The Lufkin Daily News is not just a business. This is the way we are feeding our families and how we are paying our bills and spending money in our community at the end of the day,” advertising director Tammy Kedrowicz said. “We all know we have to make sacrifices, but if we do this together, we can survive.”
This problem is not singular to Deep East Texas. Local media outlets across the nation are in danger of collapse, according to Rick Rogers, chief revenue officer at TownNews, a company that creates operating systems for news production.
“Local newspapers, TV and radio stations and local news websites need the support of their communities more than ever,” Rogers said. “Everyone should consider buying a subscription or membership to these absolutely critical community resources. Local media and journalism should always be deemed essential services.”
In times like these, the data illustrates with vivid clarity that people rely on trusted news sources in their cities to keep up-to-date on the breaking news that impacts their lives, like the coronavirus epidemic, Rogers said.
TownNews customer sites are on pace to deliver one billion unique pageviews in March. From March 1-22, TownNews’ media clients are seeing a massive influx compared to the previous 22-day period:
■ Visitor sessions are up 48%
■ Unique visitors have increased by 40%
■ Unique pageviews are up 44%
“Quality, trustworthy journalism isn’t free,” Rogers said. “Everyone needs to chip in, or we’ll all pay the price.”
The small businesses of East Texas are all in this struggle together, and the local media are important outlets for small businesses to have consistent, frequent advertising to let people know important information like hours, specials and updates, especially during an emergency.
Each media outlet has its own specialties and reaches its own audience, but we all serve the same purpose — getting accurate information to the public in its time of need. The Lufkin Daily News is doing its part by dollar for dollar matching with local businesses who need advertising packages right now, Kedrowicz said.
“However, we all need revenue to survive,” Kedrowicz said. “Without it, we lose our jobs and the ability to support our families. When you buy an ad on Facebook, that money goes to Silicon Valley. Let’s keep it local.”
