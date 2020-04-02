The city of Lufkin confirmed that Lufkin is now experiencing the community spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus.
A woman in her 70s was recently diagnosed with the virus but health officials have found no known exposure source, a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, Lufkin Police Department public relations specialist, said. The woman is recovering at home.
“We sincerely hope that people realize what a dire situation this truly is and that they change their behaviors to keep themselves, their loved ones and the community safe,” she said.
The city also expressed concern about one case in particular involving a 50-year-old man who contracted the virus from a friend who tested positive. The friend has since died from the virus, Pebsworth said.
Further, the city released the gender, age, exposure source, treatment and outcome of the six other individuals in the county who have tested positive for COVID-19:
- A man in his 30s who had a medical-field exposure in Louisiana. He self-quarantined and has recovered.
- A woman in her 40s who was exposed while traveling in Florida. She is currently hospitalized in Houston.
- A male and female couple in their 70s who came in contact with a positive family member from out of state. Both were hospitalized; the male was released and is self-quarantining while the woman is still hospitalized.
- A female in her 20s who contracted the virus while traveling overseas and is recovering at home.
- Another man in his 20s who is quarantining at home. The city was not given information as to his exposure source.
As of Wednesday, 144 people had been tested and there were 69 pending cases, Angelina County Emergency Management coordinator Ricky Connor posted.
“The health district tells us that they are ‘tracing’ these patients and getting in contact with people who were potentially exposed,” Pebsworth said. “Again, we ask you to take this seriously. We have a stay-at-home order for a reason.
“How would you feel if it was your child, spouse, parent, family member or friend who was gravely ill and you could have done more to prevent the spread?”
