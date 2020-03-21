NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Florida — The Texas Team Trail presented by Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s has canceled the Toledo Bend event due to concerns about the coronavirus.
TXTT has rescheduled the second regular-season event to be hosted on Sam Rayburn on June 5, the day before the TXTT Championship event, June 6-7.
“Based on direction from the Governor of Louisiana and Sabine River Authority to not allow any event larger than 50 persons to be held, the Toledo Bend event is canceled,” said TXTT Tournament Director Mike Hastings. “Their decision is based on recommendations from the Center for Disease Control concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SRA is following the warnings from the CDC and has issued guidance to restrict the use of SRA facilities for events consisting of 50 or more people until May. While we would like to hold the event this weekend, we also understand and respect this decision, which is in the best interest to help lessen the spread of this virus.”
Information on registration and team meeting details will be released in the coming months.
Anglers with questions or anyone interested in more details on the event are encouraged to visit texasteamtrail.com or call (210) 281-1752 or (210) 788-4143.
Texas Team Trail events are made possible through the sponsorship and continued support of these well-respected brands: Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops, Ranger Boats, Lucas Oil, Duckett Fishing, Mercury, Triton Boats, Power-Pole, Nitro, Aftco, Sunline, Protect the Harvest, Garmin, Valley Fashions, T-H Marine, Atlas, G-Juice, Powertex Group.
———
2020 TXTT
scheduled events
April 18 — Amistad
May 9 — Lake Fork
June 5 — Sam Rayburn
Championship
June 6-7 — Sam Rayburn
