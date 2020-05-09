Two graduates of the Angelina College nursing program have struck out to New Jersey to serve at the heart of the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic.
Heather Lopez and Jasmine Grimaldo started working at a hospital in Wanaque, New Jersey, which has four units with three units COVID-19 positive, in early April. They took care of up to 36 patients at a time, specializing in COVID symptoms — monitoring, treating, and providing respiratory assessments and palliative care.
“Our job is to monitor patients’ baseline for changes, give IV and antibiotics by mouth that are being used in conjunction with other meds to treat the virus,” Lopez said. “We hang IV fluids, as many patients are very lethargic and are not eating or drinking.
“Palliative care has been a big part of our job here. We are keeping our patients comfortable as possible as they enter the end stages of life.”
The reality of the situation struck when eight patients died on their first night on the job. Death didn’t discriminate between the symptomatic and asymptomatic, Lopez said. The asymptomatic could regress in a matter of hours.
“We saw how quickly and how off the radar these symptoms and this virus has affected the health of the elderly and anyone, really,” Lopez said. “It makes you want to be more aware that even if you seem healthy or you seem like you are fine in any general way, that you don’t know if you’re going to be OK in three days.”
“It was a shock for us because we read in the news, we see it on TV, but it doesn’t really impact you until you have experienced it or you’ve seen someone close to you experience it,” Lopez said. “We hadn’t had that until we worked in New Jersey.”
After New Jersey, they applied for different contracts and ended up moving to a hospital in Sun Valley, California. They are currently helping this hospital prepare to accept patients with the virus and build their COVID-19 unit.
“Even though New York and New Jersey show bigger numbers, we saw an opportunity to work at a hospital with different kinds of patients with different specialties,” Grimaldo said. “We thought it would be a good experience.”
“They’re going through a transition, and they don’t have enough staff to help them through that transition,” Lopez said. “We’ve actually been asked a lot by local Lufkin people or by other health care workers here who have found out we worked a month on a COVID unit in New Jersey.”
The two met while working together in a local hospital. They became friends and decided to travel together when COVID-19 numbers started to ramp up and the need for medical professionals in high risk areas became apparent.
“We don’t know the people there, but we did want to do what we took an oath to do — help people,” Lopez said.
“As a nurse with no personal obligations (husband, small children), I couldn’t think of a better way to put my nursing license to use,” Grimaldo said. “It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as well as a great learning experience to be able to help during this COVID-19 pandemic.”
Becoming partner nurses ended up being a big help for Lopez and Grimaldo. They said being able to talk after winding down from a tough shift has been a big help.
“We talk about the different experiences we had just hours before that, and we can relate to each other in those moments we experienced,” Grimaldo said.
The moral of the story Grimaldo and Lopez want to tell is to stay vigilant and don’t wait until it’s too late to understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just want everyone to know that we can all seem healthy and think that I’m a young human being that has never had health issues, but that doesn’t mean you will maintain that healthiness or your grandparents or the older woman in the grocery store who comes behind you and touches the same keypad to the debit machine will,” Lopez said.
“Before we went to New Jersey, we were blind. We didn’t take it seriously until we saw the hospital in New Jersey lose four or five nurses from the virus.
“The reason we take it more seriously now, the reason these people in New Jersey or New York take it more seriously now, is because we’ve seen it firsthand. That is what we want to say: Don’t let it be that you have to see it firsthand before you take it seriously.”
