Texas State Parks have begun limiting park programming and closed public access to park headquarters, visitor centers and park stores in response to the public health situation.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department has implemented these changes to promote the health and well-being of visitors and staff, according to a press release. The department will still allow people to buy day passes and reserve campsites.
“While we have worked hard to provide access to state parks through much of spring break, we have now reached a point where changes are imperative for safety reasons,” said TPWD executive director Carter Smith.
“I am grateful to our State Parks team and volunteers for their valiant work during this exceedingly difficult time and thank our visitors for their patience and understanding as we continue to evaluate additional measures to ensure the safety of everyone in the parks.”
The department asks that visitors utilize self-pay stations, the online reservation system and credit card transactions. They have suspended all cash transactions where they can.
These rules also apply to law enforcement and boat-registration offices. All Texans needing hunting and fishing licenses, boat and motor owner transfers and boat registration renewals are encouraged to visit tpwd.texas.gov or call (512) 389-4800.
The department also suspended equipment rental and interpretive programs.
