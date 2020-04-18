The Lufkin High School Panther Band performed “America the Beautiful” and “The Star Spangled Banner” for the State Board of Education via Zoom in a Friday morning meeting.
During the meeting, board chairman Dr. Keven Ellis of Lufkin said the pandemic has given many people the time to reflect what is important to them.
“This country has always risen to the occasion and is doing so again,” Ellis said. “I mentioned yesterday in our meeting all those in the education system who are working to make sure our neediest students aren’t left behind and also our heroes who are healthcare workers on the front lines.”
In recognizing the resiliency of the country, he wanted to have a performance that paid tribute to the U.S. Last week, he was taking a walk with his dog in his neighborhood, and he ran into Panther Band director George Little.
He asked him to put together a virtual presentation for the board, and through some trial and error, a few of the 500 members of the LHS Panther Band were able to do just that.
“The opportunity to participate in a collaborative recording project to be featured in a Texas State Board of Education meeting offers my students an experience that few high school band students will ever have,” Little said. “Figuring out the technical aspects of putting everything together was new for all of us. I think they all appreciated the chance to collaborate and make music together, even though they weren’t together in the same location. Band is all about interaction, communication and collaboration, even in a socially distant setting.”
Rather than the typical in-person setting where the band would practice together and the director would give real-time feedback, Little emailed his students the sheet music, and they each practiced and recorded their individual parts themselves.
“What the state board of education will hear comes purely from the students’ pre-existing knowledge of how to read and rehearse music,” Little said.
Senior trumpet player Karissa Holden and senior trombone player Tolu Ojori said they were honored to have this experience and enjoyed it.
“On one hand, it’s a little nerve-racking, but on the other, I think it’s so cool,” Karissa said. “Our band is known mostly for our marching. I think it’s great that we’re being recognized solely for our playing.”
“It’s a great honor to know that the state acknowledges the band’s hard work and its achievements, and an even greater honor getting the opportunity to play for them,” Tolu said.
The experience was surprisingly difficult, Tolu said. While he and Karissa said the music was relatively easy to learn, recording their parts was pretty frustrating.
“It was sometimes pretty frustrating trying to get a decent recording because if I messed up, I couldn’t just edit out my mistake, and I would have to completely start over. Rinse and repeat,” Tolu said. “It was also interesting trying to balance and tuning to people playing on your phone, as opposed to having them in the same room as you.”
“Recording was the tricky part,” Karissa said. “I had to record for two different videos, and I had multiple takes for both recordings because I would mess up once and have to start over.”
The transition into online classes has been difficult, they said. They are staying connected as much as possible through Google Classroom, Zoom, emails and Remind messages while trying not to be too overwhelming, Little said.
“Students have been submitting recordings of themselves playing music, and our band staff is offering feedback, which is definitely better than nothing,” he said. “However, there just isn’t a digital replacement that completely makes up for not meeting in the same room. I will definitely be glad when the day comes that we will all be able to meet together again.”
Online classes mean more self-discipline and teaching oneself, Karissa said. Mix that with learning to work with technology that seems like it has a mind of its own, and suddenly education has become a lot more difficult, she said.
“I miss being in band class,” she said. “Recording a video of me playing something and turning it in to Mr. Little isn’t as exciting or engaging as band usually is.”
“It’s sad not to be able to play in an ensemble because the magic of that is truly what makes band so enjoyable,” Tolu said. “But it really makes me appreciate the chance to come together with other members for our project for the State Board of Education.”
