A dozen new cases of COVID-19 were announced Thursday morning, bringing the Nacogdoches County total to 108, the local Emergency Management Office announced.
Texas Health and Human Services "acknowledges that our area of counties — including Shelby and Panola etc. — has a significant number of positive cases, and have agreed to send a representative to discuss the matter with local officials tentatively tomorrow,” the announcement from local officials states.
Two patients, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s, are county residents. City residents diagnosed included a man in his 30s, two women and a man in their 40s, two women and a man in their 50s and a woman and a man in their 60s. Information on the 12th patient was not provided, and travel and hospitalization information is not known.
Late Wednesday evening, four more cases were added to the county’s number of COVID-19 diagnoses.
“These cases are from April 11 and April 17 and are a portion of the discrepancy between our local count and the state’s dashboard,” county officials said in the announcement.
Local officials believe the state’s total for Nacogdoches County includes patients who are residents of neighboring counties or with missing or inaccurate addresses.
Information about COVID-19 cases in Nacogdoches County is updated regularly on a local dashboard. A dashboard set up by the Health and Human Services division includes data for all Texas counties.
Anyone experiencing symptoms who may have been exposed may contact the local call center at 468-4787. Those with fever above 103 degrees or severe shortness of breath should go to the emergency room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.