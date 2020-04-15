Nacogdoches County now has 67 cases of COVID-19, with five additional cases reported early this evening, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Four new cases and and two confirmed deaths were reported for Nacogdoches County earlier in the day, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus to six in that county. The county also has two recoveries, according to the city of Nacogdoches.
Of the six deaths, two were reported on Wednesday, both women over the age of 90 with unknown travel history.
The cases confirmed on Wednesday were:
A 19- to 29-year-old female.
A woman in her 40s.
A woman in her 60s from the county.
A woman in her 60s from the city.
A woman in her 70s from the city.
An woman in her 80s from the county.
A man in his 60s from the city.
And a man in his 70s from the city.
Nacogdoches officials don’t know hospitalized or travel histories for those patients.
At the end of business on Tuesday, the city had 58 cases and four deaths.
“We have been working diligently to gain valuable information from our counterparts at (the Texas State Department of Health Services) regarding the reason for an uptick in cases in our county,” the city said in a Facebook post.
“We have some informal hypotheses from both Memorial Hospital and Medical Center as to why we have more cases than neighboring counties. Please remember, this information is an educated guess, as with many evolving public health issues, and not a formal statement.”
They suggested a few potential reasons for having more cases.
The first is that they’re testing more aggressively. Nacogdoches has conducted 600 cases in comparison to the Angelina County & Cities Health District, which has conducted 354 for Angelina, Polk and San Augustine counties combined.
The second was that their hospitals have private labs and can turn results around quicker.
The third was that there is a lot of community spread.
“Bottom line, the best way to ensure we are keeping numbers down is to stay home and take personal responsibility for your role in preventing the spread,” the post said.
