As the state begins to reopen, many residents are once again enjoying dining at their favorite restaurants.
Unfortunately, rumor mills have muddied the water on which places are open now, opening soon or closed for good. While this will be nowhere near a comprehensive list, The Lufkin Daily News wanted to investigate some of the restaurants readers have asked about most.
■ 1. Red Lobster
Despite ever-persistent rumors, it does not look like Red Lobster in Lufkin is closing shop for good. The Lufkin location has been temporarily closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, but reopened for to-go orders and delivery on Monday.
Additionally, Nicol Bott, the director of communications for Red Lobster, said that they expect to re-open for dine-in business today.
■ 2. Applebee’s
For all intents and purposes, the restaurant seems temporarily closed. The business posted a sign on their door saying, “Due to the decline of business at this location as a result of current events, this restaurant is temporarily closed.”
Their website said on Saturday to call for special hours, but the number they list does not go to the Lufkin location, but rather a directory of numbers that requires the caller to know the name of an individual they would call.
That being said, Facebook says they’re open from 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. but that could easily just be a detail management missed when closing down shop.
The Lufkin Daily News reached out to an employee, but he said he was unable to speak to the press on behalf of the business at this time. The Lufkin Daily News also contacted the home and press offices over a matter of a few days but did not receive a response by Thursday evening.
■ 3. Five Guys Burgers & Fries
This burger joint, like Red Lobster and Applebee’s, seems to be temporarily closed.
The restaurant says they offer takeout and delivery and that they’re open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on their website.
Unfortunately, when customers attempt to order from the Lufkin location, the website says that they don’t have any stores in this area participating in online ordering. Callers are directed to call a specific number, but nobody answers and the voice mailbox is full.
The Lufkin Daily News called the listed press officer and did not receive a response by Thursday evening.
■ 4. Logan’s Roadhouse
This story, for many, is clear. Logan’s announced they were closing 261 of their restaurants in the middle of March and the Lufkin location closed at the same time.
However, there are stores across the country reopening, including one in Shreveport, according to the Shreveport Times on May 5. But it doesn’t look as if that will be the same story in Lufkin. KFOX 95.5 reported that workers in Lufkin received pink slips just as the coronavirus slipped into the region.
The website says the Lufkin location has been temporarily closed. The Lufkin Daily News called the press officer and home office but did not receive a response by Thursday evening.
■ 5. Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp
For those in need of some good news, though, there are a few exciting new locations opening up in the community, including the long-awaited Tia Juanita’s. For drivers in Lufkin or those who have visited recently, the lime green building stands out on the loop close to where it intersects with First Street.
Restaurant owner Ricky Martinez said he hoped to have the business open by June 1, if at all possible. The restaurant will be large and capable of complying with social distancing guidelines.
