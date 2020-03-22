COVID-19, the novel coronavirus pandemic, is inciting panic for a number of reasons. It’s a new virus, which means no one has immunity, and there’s no vaccine. Americans’ fears about the disease have spiked, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll shows 66% of respondents are concerned that they or a loved one would be infected by COVID-19. Worries about jobs and health care also are stoking Americans’ anxiety.
Students and patrons are locked out of schools, restaurants and bars. Sports teams aren’t playing and entertainment venues are closed. Small businesses are suffering. There’s a good reason for all the preventative measures being taken, but it also helps explain why people are worried. Many have quit being rational and are allowing their emotions to dictate their behavior. That herd mentality explains why cleaning products are in high demand, but still doesn’t explain Americans’ obsession with toilet paper.
To minimize time in crowded spaces and adhere to social distancing recommendations, family gatherings. Joyous events like weddings and somber occasions like funerals are having to be rescheduled or postponed. Schools are shifting courses online, businesses are asking employees to work from home and shoppers are ordering groceries online.
Many of those schools, restaurants and businesses have completely changed their entire operating structure seemingly overnight in the midst of this health crisis.
Not surprisingly, the internet has played a critical role in making that possible. It’s enabled many Americans to stay informed and proceed with their daily lives.
Still a digital divide is leaving millions at a disadvantage. More than 24 million Americans have no access to broadband internet, while the Pew Charitable Trusts projects 163 million Americans lack access to reliable broadband internet connections, according to a Federal Communications Commission report.
East Texas is a perfect example of this issue, where the digital divide falls along existing socioeconomic lines. More than half of Angelina County residents couldn’t afford to live in the area in 2016 despite 32% of them not being classified as impoverished by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The FCC says Deep East Texas has high speed internet access because of reporting by businesses in the area. Those of us who live and work here know that’s simply not true, and the Deep East Texas Council of Governments has the numbers to prove it. A study done by inCode, a division of Ericsson Inc., for the agency determined broadband access exists in less than 15% of the places it is needed across the region. DETCOG has been actively pursuing funds to cover the cost of designing a broadband network.
That means more than 85% of East Texans in DETCOG’s region are going unserved or underserved. Not surprisingly, inCode’s analysis shows the lack of broadband access creates a large, negative impact on the region. But not having broadband isn’t just a hassle for people wanting to visit Facebook or Instagram or Netflix, that study shows. Barriers to access create quality-of-life issues on a day-to-day basis in the areas of education and health care for rural residents.
The ever-spiraling coronavirus pandemic makes that painfully obvious.
Simply put, those who are poorer and live in less affluent areas lack the broadband access that makes taking classes online, working from home or telemedicine a possibility.
East Texas school districts and colleges are releasing plans to transition to distance learning — either electronically or with printed packets — during the closures caused by COVID-19.
Health care presents an even more complicated challenge.
Maps showing the lack of broadband coverage look just like maps of poor, rural America, where health care is also lacking, Dr. Sid Roberts wrote in a recent column on this page.
The FCC believes “broadband-enabled technology solutions can help us meet the health and care challenges of today and tomorrow by connection people to the people, services and information they need to get well and stay healthy.”
That includes medical devices like pacemakers, defibrillators, glucose monitors, insulin pumps and neuro-monitoring systems that can utilize wireless technology to control or program a medical device remotely and monitor and transmit patient data from the medical device to the health care team, he wrote.
“Rural telehealth is a broadband-enabled solution that can greatly impact rural communities in both hospital and pharmacy savings through medical specialist sharing as well as consumer savings in commuter costs and lost wage hours,” according to DETCOG’s study said. “Telehealth, however, requires high speed internet to transfer complex medical files, images and real time medical professional communication.”
A lack of access to high speed internet is more and more being considered an essential element to a healthy life. It is listed as one of the biggest social determinants of health by the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.
While the work moving forward will have to be done in small steps, the potential reward is a game-changer. A 2019 study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce showed how better internet in rural communities could add billions to the state and federal economy by 2021. Improving the digital space in rural communities would facilitate faster growth and could increase rural business revenues by $84.5 billion across the country, according to the study.
Specifically, for Texans and residents in Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, that translates into $12.5 billion in annual sales and 45,937 jobs, according to the report.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic is quickly changing this from an opportunity we all deserve to a matter of life or death.
