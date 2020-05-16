The National Forest and Grasslands in Texas will begin reopening recreation sites in May using a site-by-site approach, including assessment of facility cleanliness, maintenance status, and health and safety of recreation areas.
Areas that were scheduled to reopen Friday included:
Davy Crockett National Forest
Piney Creek Horse Camp and White Rock Horse Camp.
Caddo-Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands
■ Tadra Point Horse Camp
■ Valley View
■ Black Creek Lake Recreation Area
The areas scheduled to reopen on Monday include:
Caddo-Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands
■ East Lake Crockett
■ West Lake Crockett
■ Coffee Mill
Wildlife Management Areas
■ Caddo National Grasslands WMA (Caddo National Grasslands)
■ Alabama Creek WMA (Da y Crockett National Forest)
■ Bannister WMA (Angelina National Forest)
■ Moore Plantation WMA (Sabine National Forest)
■ Sam Houston National Forest WMA (Sam Houston National Forest)
Recreation areas and campgrounds may not be immediately open and available for use. Expect forest closures and modified operations to happen on a case-by-case basis.
“We are looking forward to opening these sites for public use and enjoyment,’’ forest supervisor Eddie Taylor said. ‘‘Camping and recreating on the National Forest and Grasslands in Texas is an activity individuals and families look forward to experiencing every summer. While we understand there may be some excitement from the public to return to beloved recreation areas, please continue to follow local, state and federal guidelines on staying safe.”
Although not accepting in-person visits, offices remain open and operational. Visitors are encouraged to contact their local Forest Service office for general information or assistance in obtaining maps and passes.
The National Forest and Grasslands in Texas continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation. Please review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local and state guidelines for social distancing and cloth face coverings.
For up-to-date information and the projected opening schedule on the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas, visit fs.usda.gov/texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.