If the current situation and COVID-19 pandemic teaches us anything, it teaches us that in the case of an emergency you really want school people to be in charge.
In the span of hours, schools were turned on their heads across the state and required to come up with a way to do everything we do differently. From handing out meals in our driveways, delivering instruction virtually or by paper packets, having staff meetings online, conducting board meetings in a virtual environment, checking the health of staff when they report to work, you name it, we have done it, all while donning masks and maintaining the appropriate social distancing.
School people stepped up and did what not many people and businesses could do.
A few short weeks ago, Zoom was not a regular part of our vocabulary and now we use it multiple times a day to connect with staff and students. Life after the pandemic in history will probably contain Zoom in some fashion. We have been productive and decisions in the schoolhouse have not been put on hold just because the “office” has changed for all of us.
The real reason you want school people involved is because they genuinely care. Our staff and students truly want to help.
To our frontline employees, student nutrition workers, school resource officers, transportation employees, teachers and administrators, thank you for providing thousands of hot meals and packets of curriculum all with a smile under your mask and words of encouragement.
To our teachers, who have prepared lessons and are Zooming with students, making videos and using technology to connect, thank you because many of you have little ones of your own at home to take care of during this time.
To Dr. Kyle King, thank you for reaching out to us with your idea on using 3D printers to make face shields for our health care workers and police officers. Thank you to Robyn Segrest, Lufkin High School IT and robotics teacher, and the CTE department for making hundreds of these face shields to protect our community.
To our science department and maintenance crew, thank you for removing the goggle sanitizer containers from our science labs to share with Woodland Heights Medical Center for them to have the capability to sanitize hundreds of goggles efficiently.
To our band director, George Little, and Lufkin Panther Band members Avery Durrett, Kaelin Morris, Dre Garcia, Karissa Holden, Will Hansard, Tolu Ojori, Joel Sarmiento, Javarion Brown, Connor Ainsworth, Braden Lamon and Natalie Aguilar, thank you for individually putting together a performance of ‘‘America the Beautiful’’ and the ‘‘Star Spangled Banner’’ for the Texas State School Board virtual meeting. It’s amazing what our students can do together, even when they are apart.
To Lufkin High School students Itzel Silva, Brendan Flakes and Norma Smith, thank you for using your skills that you learned in fashion design class with teachers Katy Pruitt and Kim Strong to make stylish masks for community members.
These are just a few examples of the behind-the-scenes acts of kindness that are going on around us. Never underestimate the heart and tenacity of educators. We are here for your children and our community.
I’ve said multiple times that if you’re going to go through a pandemic, there is not a better team I would rather be with than the Lufkin ISD family.
