Lufkin school trustees discussed COVID-19, the coronavirus updates in a Tuesday morning meeting.
The district is on day 30 of the pandemic, and one of the ways it is responding is moving some events online. A virtual job fair opened last week, and the district has had 51 applicants.
“When somebody applies for a particular job, it automatically sends their information to an email address, usually the principal of that particular campus where there is a vacancy, and the principal can reach out to them and go from there,” superintendent Lynn Torres said.
The district is planning on continuing with packet distribution next week. Staff will be masked, gloved and exercising social distancing, Torres said.
“Last Monday when we did it, we handed out more than 4,000 meals and packets, so that was a great turnout,” she said.
Schlotzkeys, Marco’s Pizza, Domino’s Pizza and the Subway on Timberland Drive have also provided meals to the frontline workers — student nutrition, police, warehouse and more. Torres said the district appreciates the generosity.
Grading meetings are continuing to happen. Torres said they hope to have a plan to present to the board in next Tuesday’s meeting on how to handle grades from pre-K to 12th grade.
“It will also include some leeway for the individual grading committees to deal with the seniors that are about to graduate,” she said.
Chief financial officer Charlotte Bynum also reported the district has spent $2.8 million on the bond project and has gained $448,000 in interest on capital projects.
Deputy superintendent Kurt Stephens reported that transportation has been doing some maintenance and service on vehicles and working with student nutrition services to support meal distributions with maintenance and warehouse staff during this time.
“Student Nutrition staff are doing an incredibly wonderful job, and what they are doing is of paramount importance during this time,” Stephens said.
Additionally, staff have been able to work on jobs that would have been put off until summer and get a jump on planning projects for the summer, Torres said.
Executive director of technology Brad Stewart spoke about an E-rate proposal, discounted telecommunications services for schools and libraries. Stewart said the district has been running on contacts with extensions, so they haven’t had to pass a new E-rate proposal. But this year, some things have changed.
Student population in some campuses this year meant there was some money left over to use on network connectivity improvements, Stewart said. They focused on the fiber optic cables running throughout the campus.
“We went out and looked at what we really needed to spend at those schools, and a lot of that was going to be putting in new fiber to get higher speeds than we have in the past,” Stewart said. “A lot of the fiber in the school district was 10 to 15 years old, and it was only 1 megabyte per second, and we were pushing to go to 10 gigs.”
Additionally, they looked at the fiber optics that go into the switches used for the cables that convert light into data transmission, and they decided to purchase a switch for the middle school during construction through E-rate funds rather than through bond construction funds.
Stewart said the E-rate program provides 85% of the cost, and the district would cover the other 15%. The board passed this proposal in the consent agenda.
Barbara Lazarine, assistant superintendent of education services and accountability, presented a listing of textbooks the committees would like to adopt for the English Language Arts grades 9-12 through McGraw Hill and Perfection Learning. The board approved this list.
The board also approved an instructional learning allotment and TEKS certification for the 2020-21 school year. Stephens said this was an annual approval sought each year.
“This essentially certifies the district to be able to order through the educational materials online system,” Stephens said.
The board also discussed updates to the operations of House Bill 3. Torres said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick recently came on a conference call with Texas superintendents and Education Commissioner Mike Morath and was asked if he thought the funding passed through House Bill 3 was going to be sustainable in the second year.
“That always comes up with superintendents, and I’m sure he anticipated it,” Torres said. “He said, barring a black swan event, the funding was going to be there for the second year of their proposal. … However, we have now had two black swan events — the first one being COVID-19 and the second one being the tanking of the oil and gas industry in Texas.”
With those events, Patrick said Texas would be fine when the federal government “made all the states whole.” Torres said that was a little concerning, and she and other superintendents plan on keeping an eye on that situation because it very well could affect future funding.
Bids for the Lufkin Middle School bond are about to go out with a May due date, and the district is cleaning out the building that should come down in the first part of the construction of the middle school and will be holding a surplus auction.
