Angelina County residents united in a moment of prayer over both Lufkin hospitals Saturday evening.
Light rain splattered windshields as dark clouds rolled over the town. Participants mostly kept to their vehicles, waving at friends and relatives in other cars or yelling out their windows. Kids in vehicles with sunroofs wiggled themselves out of the top to send extra thanks.
Throughout the parking lots of both hospitals, head and tail lights flashed and the crowd prayed.
Jerry McCloud and W.H. Johnson sat in a large white van with a few other members of their congregation to support the prayer at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial.
“We believe that God’s Faith will bring us through this coronavirus and so forth, so we’re just here to support,” McCloud said. “I’m praying for everyone to have health and strength, for this virus to be over as soon as possible. And I’m praying that by this episode we’re going through now that it will bring us closer together through faith in God.”
“We appreciate the work they do,” Johnson said.
Melissa Manry and her 5-year-old daughter Colbie Payson Manry were there to pray for the people working and the people who were sick, Colbie said.
“Because they’re putting their lives in danger so we don’t have to,” she said.
Ira Robinson and her family hoped to spread God’s love to those working in the hospital and those receiving treatment.
“We wanted to specifically ask God to look over our town and the people who work here,” Robinson said. “To me this means we have a community who prays, which is amazing. That’s what we need.”
“And we have a community who cares for everybody,” Robinson’s 7-year-old daughter Emma chimed in.
“This is the response that makes our community so great,” Woodland Heights Medical Center CEO Drew Emery said. “In the face of what we are dealing with, the community comes out to pray for and support those on the front lines. It is touching to see and much appreciated. On behalf of Woodland Heights, thank you.”
“Tonight’s outpouring of love through prayer and praise is truly a blessing,” Monte Bostwic, CEO of CHI, said. “Mere words cannot express our sincere gratitude to host radio station KAVX and for those who were able to attend in their vehicles (respecting the social distancing order), as well as those who joined from their homes and other places. It brought tears of joy to the eyes of some of our employees and thankfulness to the hearts of us all.”
Hundreds of doctors, nurses and other staff help to maintain the hospitals around the clock. Lufkin and Angelina County are the regional health care hub of Central East Texas. The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce’s website says, ‘‘Lufkin has the reputation for excellent health care and cutting-edge medical technology.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.