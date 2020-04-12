A survey conducted by WalletHub ranked Texas as the 16th most stressed state.
April is Stress Awareness Month, and many are looking at the impact COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic is having on people’s mental health.
“(The coronavirus pandemic) has had a tremendous effect on everyone’s stress level, and for different reasons,” Dr. Laura Beth Cooper said.
Cooper is a licensed psychologist and licensed professional counselor with a Ph.D. in school psychology from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Master of Arts in clinical psychology from Sam Houston State University. She practices at Connections Counseling & Psychological Services in Lufkin.
Many of the stressors Cooper said she has seen over the years in East Texans include work-related stress and stress with relationships like family, significant others and co-workers. Work-related stress is usually related to job loss, a business closing or conflict with co-workers, she said.
“Individuals also feel frustrated when they feel their efforts at work are unrecognized or under appreciated,” Cooper said. “There are a lot of hard-working individuals in East Texas but few jobs that allow for upward mobility and huge increases in pay. This can be especially disheartening for young adults in this area. The stress of earning a sustainable income is what leads many young families to make the decision for one family member to work out of town during the week, which can create more family stress, with spouses living apart from each other.”
Cooper said the majority of East Texans can probably be put into three groups during the pandemic — essential employees in the medical field, essential employees in food service/grocery and nonessential employees who have been laid off or furloughed. Each of those groups comes with different stressors.
Individuals in the medical community are increasingly stressed about going to work, contracting the virus and inadvertently spreading it to loved ones, while those who have been laid off or furloughed now have to sustain their families on unemployment benefits.
“Many of these individuals may also worry about whether they will be able to get their job back when this is over,” Cooper said. “We are also seeing spikes around the U.S. with increases in domestic violence and child abuse. I pray this is not the case for East Texas families, but we have vulnerable children and families here, too.”
Essential workers in the food service or grocery industry have similar worries about contracting and spreading the virus from the public, but they are also finding themselves working longer shifts, Cooper said.
“These are employees who have typically held jobs that may be slightly above minimum wage, but now they are ‘essential,’” she said. “What these individuals are reporting is that they feel expendable, not essential. Unfortunately, this may be more of a result of the company’s culture prior to COVID-19 and may develop some anger or resentment about the emphasis on their importance now.”
Regardless of the situation one is in during this pandemic or otherwise, their feelings are valid, Cooper said. One of the hot topics on social media right now is the effect the pandemic is having on high school seniors who will miss out on key life events at the tail end of their grade school educational career.
Some say they are experiencing grief just like many adults with seemingly “bigger problems,” while others say they should stop complaining because “life goes on.”
“We shouldn’t judge or criticize others who may not feel the same way, especially if we have never been in their shoes,” Cooper said. “Are there more important things than graduation right now? Absolutely. But our graduates and their families are still grieving, and they have the right to do that.
“There are no good outcomes here. Everyone is suffering right now, but we are all suffering in different ways. That suffering is still valid regardless of how others may perceive it.”
The WalletHub survey ranked Texas as 13th in most work-related stress, 11th in highest family-related stress and 18th in health and safety-related stress. It also ranked Texas as the fourth state in highest average hours worked per week and 13th in percent of population living below the poverty line.
Gov. Greg Abbott gave a public address on Wednesday discussing the impact of the pandemic on Texas. He said the Texas WorkForce Commission took in more than 600,000 unemployment claims in a two-week period, and he predicted those claims would climb ever higher.
Abbott and Texas Health Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt also announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission had added a 24/7 statewide COVID-19 mental health support line to help make the virus less severe.
“So to me, one of the most fundamental things of mental health is to have hope. For people to see that there are things that they can be doing that will work,” Hellerstedt said. “As far as for all of us … we are experiencing the stress of how to deal with COVID-19, but the way we can successfully deal with it is to take the concern we have and turn it into useful action. There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”
While the situation surrounding stress may change, the treatment doesn’t, Cooper said. She uses evidence-based treatments effective in helping people through many different types of problems, even a pandemic.
“The intervention depends on what particular types of distress they are experiencing,” Cooper said. “In some cases, I will work with individuals to learn diaphragmatic breathing or progressive muscle relaxation, which all work to correct the physiological reaction we have with anxiety.”
Cooper also uses cognitive behavior therapy, which helps people explore and identify unhelpful thought patterns and learn new patterns that are more helpful in meeting goals and personal needs, and works with individuals to help them learn how to control emotions so they can communicate more effectively, which helps avoid endless arguments and fighting, she said.
“Viktor Frankl, a psychiatrist and Holocaust survivor, said that the difference between individuals who handle stress well and those who don’t is this: Individuals who cope with stress well are able to find purpose in it,” Cooper said. “During this time, I would encourage everyone to begin exploring what your purpose might be during all of this. Perhaps your purpose is to connect with an estranged family member because you’ve realized how painful it is to be disconnected from others. Maybe your purpose is to learn to play more games with your family. To focus on alleviating the pain of others instead of dwelling so much on your own pain. Whatever it is, find your purpose.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.