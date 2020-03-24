One by one, cars lined up at Christ Congregational Church in Lufkin on Saturday. Due to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order on Thursday limiting social gatherings to 10 people or less, Lauren Sumners’ bridal shower was far from traditional.
“Initially, we had a party planned, but then it got a little crazy with the virus going around. The ladies who were hosting (the shower) decided to do a drive-thru at our church,” Sumners said. “So we had my seven hostesses, me and my mother, and whoever drove through, which would make ten people. They would drive through, hand me whatever gift they had, and we had a little gift for them as they left. The cars would come through, we would exchange, and they would go on with their day.”
In a matter of weeks, COVID-19 has altered the way Americans work, play and socialize. The wedding industry, worth billions of dollars, is one of the many hurting in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, with small businesses, such as event venues, caterers, florists and bakers, being hit the hardest as they struggle to adjust with last-minute cancellations.
Sumner’s fiancé, Dolan McDonald, is stationed at a naval base in Charleston, South Carolina. She’s worries about the mounting travel restrictions, and that he won’t be able to fly home on May 11, as planned, for their May 16 wedding.
“We are still trying to make it work. He’s in the military so he could possibly be pushed back a couple more weeks,” Sumners said. “We don’t really know at this point, but that’s what we’re hoping for.”
Other brides are less fortunate. On Friday, March 20, Kadie Beth Wisener’s Facebook page proclaimed “MCVICKER WEDDING POSTPONED!!!!”
Her April 18 nuptials to Trinity County sheriff’s deputy Drew McVicker, along with their honeymoon cruise, were postponed because of the novel coronavirus sweeping the nation.
Studying to become a nurse, Wisener had taken the semester off in preparation for her wedding during what was supposed to be the happiest time in her life, Wisener said she is now working to undo all the arrangements that had been made during the past two years of their engagement.
“I’ve been very fortunate where I know others have not been as fortunate. We are actually getting married at my parents’ place. My parents aren’t going to charge me a fee for canceling,” she said with a laugh. “We were blessed in that aspect.”
With an elderly grandfather unable to attend, family and friends unable to travel, bridesmaids who had purchased dresses and a pregnant photographer, the couple knew they made the best decision.
“We’re sad to move it, but we couldn’t be selfish in that way when it came to the safety of our family and our friends,” Wisener said. “A little extra time won’t hurt us.”
Wisener said as disappointed as they are, she’s choosing to look on the bright side.
“It would have been easier if we had just gone to the Justice of the Peace after all this, and just got married, but that’s not what we want,” Wisener said. “Girls dream about their wedding day and walking down the aisle in their dress. I never want to look back and wish I had just waited a few more months when things had blown over and everything would have been OK. That it would have been worth the wait. That’s what we’re holding on to.”
Tamesha Forrest with Shelton’s Place, a popular event venue on FM 2108, said they’ve had to cancel or postpone several events, including a prom, in the months of March and April. As for now, their next scheduled wedding is set to take place on May 2.
Susie Carroway, owner of Alene’s Florist, said the overall situation is overwhelming. By 11:30 a.m. Monday, the only call made to the flower shop was from The Lufkin Daily News to set up an interview for this story. On any given Monday morning, with seven employees hard at work, Carroway said, typically, they would have a hard time keeping up with all the calls coming in.
“Overwhelmed. That word is what I feel right now, from a business standpoint and a personal standpoint,” she said.
Carroway and her team had been gearing up for some of their biggest months. Now she worries how she can realistically keep nine people on her payroll while her business suffers.
“At the end of the day, what’s heartbreaking for me, of course, is the thought of something I’ve worked so hard at, for eight years, put my whole heart and soul into, could not survive this.”
