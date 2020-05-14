There are 131 cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County as of Thursday evening, according to the Angelina County website.
The Texas Department of State Health Services website shows 46 cases in Polk County, 27 in Cherokee County, 11 in Trinity County and 22 in San Augustine County with one death. Nacogdoches County is reporting 220 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths, according to the city of Nacogdoches. There have been 158 cases in Shelby County.
The state website reports there are 43,851 cases statewide that have resulted in 1,216 deaths. The agency estimates 24,487 patients have recovered. There have been 623,284 tests administered statewide.
To contact the Angelina County & Cities Health District coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Department of State Health Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
