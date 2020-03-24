The T.L.L. Temple Foundation is partnering with the East Texas Food Bank to distribute emergency food assistance boxes from 4-7 p.m. Thursday and next Tuesday at 105 Lofton St.
“East Texas has some of the highest rates of food insecurity in the state,” said Wynn Rosser, foundation president and CEO. “We have large numbers of children, especially, that are food insecure and rely on the meal programs that our schools provide.”
Without the support of regular income or the school system, hunger is a real concern in the community, Rosser said. In fact, half of the U.S. Census tracts in the foundation’s service area are food deserts, so access to food, especially nutritious food, is something the foundation supports year round.
When the East Texas Food Bank called the foundation, Rosser said they knew it was time.
The boxes contain shelf-stable groceries such as dried beans, rice, pasta and canned meat, fruits and vegetables. They will contain enough for 20 meals.
Community members will be asked to provide their name, address and number of members in the household, but no paperwork or identification will be needed.
Food bank CEO Dennis Cullinane said the organization is working hard to support the additional needs of partner agencies during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Angelina County has the fourth largest food insecure population in our 26-county service area, and we are seeing dramatic increases in the number of people seeking food assistance,” Cullinane said. “During these difficult times, so many families that we are serving are newly unemployed and food insecure. We are so grateful to be working with the T.L.L. Temple Foundation for this emergency box distribution program to meet the increased demand in food assistance.”
The food bank partners with more than 200 agencies, seven in Angelina County, to distribute food. This emergency distribution is an added assistance to the regular services provided.
“This is in addition to the great service offered by the Christian Information Service Center,” Rosser said. “This isn’t in place of great work being done in the community. It’s because we know there’s an additional need given the circumstances.”
After the two drop-off dates, the foundation and food bank will discuss what frequency of assistance will be needed.
