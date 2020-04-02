NACOGDOCHES — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County rose to eight Thursday evening as two more positive test results were reported.
A call center and testing site to screen potential patients and test for COVID-19 opened just over a week ago in undisclosed locations, coordinated by the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office, which updates the public daily on the number of confirmed cases.
The opening of the testing site coincided with the county’s first diagnosed case and the county and city issued a Stay Home, Stay Safe order to all residents five days later. In effect since Monday, the order mandates all residents remain in their homes, with exceptions for essential business, and has been in effect for five days.
Anyone with symptoms such as a fever, cough and shortness of breath who believes he or she may have been exposed to the virus should refrain from going in public and should not, health officials emphasize, go into a hospital or doctor’s office for treatment. Instead, phone the call center at 468-4787.
Angelina County on Thursday confirmed its eighth COVID-19 case, prompting Angelina County and the City of Lufkin to enact stay home orders.
“This isn’t a problem that’s affecting New York or California,” city of Lufkin Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson said in a statement issued Wednesday. “It’s here in Lufkin and all around us. It will continue to get worse until we change our behaviors.”
As of Thursday afternoon, Rusk County had confirmed seven cases, Shelby County reported four and confirmed cases in Cherokee County rose to five, according to the Texas Health and Human Services. San Augustine County remained at one case. Jasper and Newton Counties confirmed one case each on Thursday.
The East Texas counties of Sabine, Tyler, Trinity and Houston had not reported any cases by Thursday, while Harris County has the largest number at 847. Statewide, 50,679 tests have been administered resulting in 4,669 positive cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.