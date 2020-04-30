The state’s Medical Task Force will offer COVID-19 testing in Angelina County from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the city of Lufkin.
Testing will be done by appointment only. To register for testing, call (512) 883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org. Appointment registration begins at 9 a.m. today.
The testing is free and will be a nasal swab procedure.
The release from the city of Lufkin said testing would be done at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center parking lot and at the Angelina County Weigh Station in Diboll. Testing will only be done on Saturday and doesn’t replace the testing/call center established by the Angelina County & Cities Health District, the release said.
Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery on Thursday said the U.S. military will be setting up widespread COVID-19 testing locations, but did not clarify what he meant by military.
Anyone who wants to be tested must call and schedule an appointment. To be eligible, the release said a person must have one or more symptom of COVID-19, like:
■ Fever and/or chills
■ Sore throat
■ Cough (dry or productive)
■ Headaches
■ Fatigue
■ Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
■ Body aches/muscle or joint pain
■ Nasal congestion
■ Loss of taste and/or smell
■ Shortness of breath
It is open to first responders and health care workers who have no symptoms as well, the release said.
A press release from Nacogdoches County said the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Military Department and Texas Emergency Medical Task Force have partnered to increase testing using mobile testing sites in rural counties. The testing is free and will be a nasal swab procedure.
“Really, a good way to think about this is as a second arm to what we’re already doing,” Amy Mehaffey, communications and Main Street director, said. “The state has said we’ve done an exceptional job in testing our community. … They’re trying to collect their own data to have at an epidemiological standpoint. We have our data which goes to the state, but they want to get a snapshot in time of our rural counties.”
To date, officials with the Angelina County & Cities Health District said they have conducted 394 tests in Angelina County. This has resulted in 53 positive cases, including two known hospitalizations.
Throughout the three-county partnership of Angelina, Polk and San Augustine counties, 750 tests have been completed, with 92 positive tests and one fatality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.