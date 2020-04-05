The Christian Information & Service Center is re-opening for drive-by food distribution from 8-10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.
“CISC has been serving this community for years, but with the COVID-19 and our volunteer base being in their late 70s, the volunteers with all good intentions felt it necessary to protect themselves and their families,” executive director Yulonda Richard said.
“The impact of this pandemic has hit CISC in a way that could have never even been thought of years back. I suppose we are just now discovering how much we take for granted.”
The center closed last Monday after nearly 200 people per day were being served on a skeleton crew.
Everyone is scared, Richard said; they want to help, but at what cost? Above all, the effect on the center’s ability to serve the community has hit the hardest, she said.
With the new drive-in system going into effect on Monday, clients just need to drive up to the annex, and CISC employees will load the food into their cars.
“I know that we have been trying to serve the community and follow the lead from the city and county, and in those times we have had to make constant changes and it has been quite confusing and for that I apologize to anyone that was affected,” Richard said. “I know that our clients are afraid and in need so I hope and pray this works out for us all.”
Richard thanked her current staff and board of trustees for their hard work and asked that the community be understanding during this time of transition.
“We hear the numbers climbing daily, and we can only hope that everyone takes their safety and the security of others seriously,” she said. “With God’s help, I know we will all get through this together.”
