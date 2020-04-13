As the COVID-19 outbreak increases in severity across the nation, many people have started making their own face masks in an attempt to protect themselves and their families.
In early April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made the nationwide recommendation for everyone to invest in or make their own cloth face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Around the same time, the city of Lufkin made the same recommendations.
And thanks to these orders, business at StoryTime Quilts has increased exponentially, Donnette Moseley, the store’s owner, said. Moseley runs her shop by herself and is available to ship her fabrics worldwide.
“There are more people staying at home, and most of the JoAnn’s quilting shops have closed because they have a whole bunch of employees,” she said. “I don’t have any employees and I ship worldwide on my website.
“I have had numerous people that are buying 20 to 30 yards of fabric to make masks for their churches, for the hospitals or nurses and for businesses.”
Moseley has more than 3,000 bolts of 100% cotton fabric available and prices starting at $2.95 a pop, she said. She also carries a lot of thread and other sewing needs, she said.
She was amazed at the number of people reaching out and buying 20 to 30 yards of fabric to make masks to donate to their church, businesses or the hospitals, she said. And in light of the people finding themselves sewing for the first time or using homemade masks, Moseley offered some advice.
There are a lot of good YouTube videos out there; go out and learn about the sewing machine.
“Don’t be scared of the machine. Respect it,” she said.
If the mask is made right, it will withstand a good washing. Follow directions.
If the elastic is too thick, don’t cut it to make it thinner. The elastic will unravel quickly as it’s used.
“Do not microwave your masks to sanitize them,” she said. “You would not believe the pictures out there where people are microwaving their masks. They’re setting their kitchens on fire.”
She suggested using hot water and soap to sanitize the masks every day if the user is worried about throwing the masks in the washing machine.
