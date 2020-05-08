Today marks 48 days since the last “last call” rang out at bars across the state at midnight March 21.
That also marked the closure of all dine-in restaurants and gyms, per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order. Ten days later, all non-essential businesses followed suit, including hair salons and barbershops, tattoo parlors and piercing studios, and other related services.
Since that time, Abbott has loosened restrictions so that all the aforementioned businesses could reopen under limited capacity and under certain guidelines, with hair salons, barbershops, tanning salons and nail salons set to reopen today, while gyms will follow suit on May 18.
Some of us aren’t ready to frequent any of these businesses, and that’s everyone’s choice. Others are getting a much-needed trim and color first thing this morning. Only time will tell if the weeks spent shuttered will prove to be too much to overcome financially for many of these establishments.
Bars, in particular, have been placed in a precarious situation, as their fate still lies in limbo — but only those that don’t serve food or in which food makes up less than 51% of their sales.
So while you can sit at the bar, decline to order food and do nothing but drink at any of our local restaurants, you’re still not allowed to at any watering hole that doesn’t meet those food-sale requirements.
You can sit at the bar at Outback or Chili’s and have a burger and a beer, but you’re only allowed to get your burger to go at Wendi’s bar on Highway 94 west.
You can sit in the bar at Cafe Del Rio and drink margaritas, or even order some to go, but you aren’t allowed to do either of those things at bars that sell more alcohol than food.
And while you can sit on the patio and enjoy drinks at Cheddars or Ralph & Kacoo’s, heaven forbid someone try to do the same at Jim Ann’s or Bubba T’s.
“Bars is another area we want to open, which not only because customers like it but because (bar owners) desperately need it to provide some sort of income to pay their bills,” Abbott said Tuesday, adding that “we also need to recognize the very nature of a bar brings people together in a closed setting that promotes the spread of infectious diseases.”
First of all, we aren’t aware of any business — outside of prostitution, perhaps — that promotes the spread of infectious diseases. But would adding food to the equation, whether patrons are eating it or not, suddenly make that risk decline?
Abbott’s description of bars also baffled Mary Pregler, owner of the Silver Spot Saloon in Galveston.
“I’m not sure if he just thinks people are hugging and smooching on each other or what,” Pregler said in a Galveston County Daily News article. “If anybody gets too close to each other like that at our bar, we tell them to get a room.”
The governor’s decision to leave bars closed while other similar businesses are allowed to be open has rankled Texas bar owners, and rightfully so.
Barring our governor’s puzzling description of “the nature” of a bar, the only difference making our bars too dangerous to open is apparently the absence of food. And the only difference making bars where food sales are less than 51% of their business too dangerous to open is that 1% of sales.
One percent. Seems like such a minuscule amount. Yet it could prove to be one of the costliest numbers of all to the many bar owners who won’t be able to weather another month out of business.
Good thing they can drown their sorrows over drinks at any restaurant bar.
