The Angelina County Jail’s population has dropped by more than two dozen since last Thursday.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the jail had a population of 204. By comparison, the jail had 229 last Thursday. A single inmate was booked into jail Wednesday, and those who were booked Thursday before 4 p.m. were released shortly after, with only one exception.
The max occupancy of the Angelina County Jail is 279. On March 19, 2019, the jail had 226 inmates. On Feb. 19, 2020, the jail had 227 inmates.
Earlier this week the jail canceled visitations due to concerns regarding COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the county’s commissioners chose to halt all nonessential offices and facilities due to the same concerns. Despite that, the sheriff’s office, jail and courts continue to function with extra precautions.
State District Judge Bob Inselmann said several of those in the jail are waiting for transfer to prison or state jail. Transfers usually occur on Monday to prison and Thursday to state jail.
Pleas are still being held via video for the jail’s inmates, and the district courts continue to work with the district attorney’s office and criminal defense lawyers to keep cases moving along.
“Obviously, a defendant who is a public safety threat will remain in the jail while waiting trial,” Inselmann said. “We want to transfer convicted inmates to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as soon as possible to save the county money and keep jail space available for our future needs. Our sheriff and district attorney offices continue to work hard on moving cases. The judges are using a video system that connects the courthouse to the jail so we can process inmates.
“We have done several plea agreements via the video system already, and by next week we hope to be up to our normal pace. The judges appreciate the willingness of the various agencies to cooperate in this difficult time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.