Nine more local cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday by the state, five of which are from two households, according to the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office.
The total confirmed cases in the county is now 122, with an estimated 20 of those having recovered.
One of the cases reported Saturday is from a previously reported household. Only two of the patients, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s, are city residents. County residents diagnosed with the virus include a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 70s, two men in their 40s and two men and a woman in their 50s.
No information on travel or hospitalization was provided.
Officials with the Emergency Management Office met Friday with representatives from Texas Health and Human Services regarding what appears to be an elevated number of cases in Nacogdoches and Shelby counties. It was determined this is due to a number of factors, Emergency Management Office spokeswoman Amy Mehaffey said, including aggressive testing. More than 800 tests for the virus have been administered.
“Our local hospitals and drive-thru testing center are using mostly private labs which have a 24-48-hour result rate. We felt strongly from the beginning about the transparency of these testing methods and we are committed in continuing to provide you with verified case count information,” she said.
Other factors include the number of commuters to and from other counties and community spread.
Anyone experiencing symptoms who may have been exposed may contact the local call center at 468-4787. Those with fever above 103 degrees or severe shortness of breath should go to the emergency room.
