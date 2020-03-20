Stephen F. Austin State University will be offering all classes in an online or distance format for the remainder of the spring semester and is postponing spring commencement ceremonies, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.
In some cases, such as clinical placements leading to professional licensure, SFA will review instructional requests that adhere to social-distancing guidelines.
For summer session classes, SFA will be offering all classes in an online or distance-education format. Registration for summer will begin Monday.
Although spring commencement ceremonies will be postponed, the university is working on a virtual commencement ceremony and also will provide the opportunity for graduates to participate in a future in-person “traditional” commencement ceremony.
Residence halls will be closing for the remainder of the semester and those who are currently living on campus should complete their move-out no later than Sunday. Information will be posted in the halls with check-out instructions. Emergency housing will be available on a case-by-case basis to students who have no other living arrangements.
Students who are not currently residing on campus will need to schedule a future check-out date. These dates will range from April 4 until May 9. Information about this process will be emailed to students no later than March 25.
SFA will begin the process of making most buildings on campus accessible to only those who have card or key access starting at 5 p.m. Friday.
Steen Library will remain open on a modified schedule — check the website for updates.
The SFA Post Office, as an official US Postal Service facility, will remain open until further notice. The post office can be accessed through the marked doors on the Vista Drive entrance side of the student center. The post office will be open normal days and hours with the addition of two special days, Saturday and March 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., to facilitate package pick-up.
Until further notice, all on-campus programs, gatherings and events will be canceled, postponed or moved online to a virtual setting. These include community events and all athletic events and public performances.
The university will continue to keep students, faculty and staff updated regularly on the COVID-19 highlighted area on its website.
The SFA Call Center will be open for questions at (936) 468-3401
In addition, the office of the Dean of Student Affairs is standing by to assist students at (936) 468-7249 or by email at DOSA@sfasu.edu.
