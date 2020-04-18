The city of Nacogdoches confirmed 10 more cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus in Nacogdoches County Friday evening, bringing the total number of cases to 82 people.
The new cases include:
- a 19- to 29-year-old man from the city;
- three women in their 30s from the city;
- a 19- to 29-year-old woman from the county;
- a 19- to 29-year-old man from the county;
- a woman in her 40s from the county;
- a woman in her 50s from the county;
- a man in his 60s from the county;
- and a woman in her 70s from the county.
The city said they do not know the travel history or hospitalization status for any of the patients.
“Governor Abbott issued several executive orders this afternoon to begin the process of reopening the state,” the city of Nacogdoches said in an email. “County and city officials are using the time before they take effect to carefully review how they will apply locally. Please continue to minimize outings, use social distancing, and practice good hygiene and sanitization. Our case numbers are still high, and we do not want complacency to set in.”
Nacogdoches County has conducted 665 tests to date and screened 1,900 phone calls.
