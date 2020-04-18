It’s an invisible danger, a silent killer that’s ever present, lurking around seemingly every corner.
And while it shares some of the same symptoms, we’re not talking about COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. Instead, we’re talking about stress. In today’s fast-paced world, stress is everywhere, and our minds and bodies often pay its high price.
Stress is the body’s reaction to harmful situations — whether real or perceived. When you’re threatened, a chemical reaction occurs in your body that allows you to act in whatever manner necessary to prevent injury.
Stress can affect all aspects of our life, including emotions, behaviors, thinking ability and physical health. No part of the body is immune. But because everybody handles stress differently, the symptoms vary.
That’s an unfortunate characteristic stress and the coronavirus share. But make no mistake, everything that’s happened over the last few weeks has been very real and very stressful. Thousands of people are sick, have died or are slowly recovering. The economy is in shambles, with businesses large and small shuttered to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Our economy powers the American way of life. Its stunning collapse has essentially rendered us all non-essential.
Our bodies are designed to handle small doses of stress. But we aren’t equipped to handle long-term, chronic stress, which can lead to serious health consequences.
Chronic stress disrupts nearly every system in our bodies. It can suppress our immune system, upset our digestive and reproductive systems, increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, and speed up the aging process. It can even rewire the brain, leaving us more vulnerable to anxiety, depression and other mental health problems.
The most dangerous thing about stress is how easily it can creep up on you. You get used to it. It starts to feel familiar, even normal. You don’t notice how much it’s affecting you, even as it takes a heavy toll. That’s why it’s important to be aware of the warning signs of stress overload. While we tend to think of stress as something negative caused by external factors, that’s not always the case. Positive events (weddings, graduations or promotions) and self-generated thoughts that blossom as a result of spending too much time inside our own heads also create stress. We’ve all had money or relationship problems. We’ve all spent too much time focusing on them.
Dr. Laura Beth Cooper is a licensed psychologist and licensed professional counselor with a Ph.D. in the school of psychology from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Master of Arts in clinical psychology from Sam Houston State University. She practices at Connections Counseling & Psychological Services in Lufkin.
She said the majority of East Texans can probably be put into three groups during the pandemic — essential employees in the medical field, essential employees in the food service/grocery sector and nonessential employees who have been laid off or furloughed. “Many of these individuals may also worry about whether they will be able to get their jobs back when this is over,” she said.
Each of those groups comes with different stressors. For example, she said there are a lot of hard-working individuals in East Texas but few jobs that allow for upward mobility and huge increases in pay.
“These are employees who have typically held jobs that may be slightly above minimum wage, but now they are ‘essential,’” she said. “What these individuals are reporting is that they feel expendable, not essential.’’
Whatever event or situation is stressing you out, there are ways of coping with the problem and regaining your balance.
Factors that influence your stress tolerance level include: your support network, your sense of control, your attitude and outlook, and your ability to control your emotions. Finally, your knowledge and preparation also are critical. The more you know about a stressful situation, the easier it will be to cope.
Multiple studies have shown that regular exercise can improve your mood and serve as a distraction to your worries. Rhythmic exercises such as walking, running, swimming and dancing are particularly effective. Other things that can improve your ability to handle stress include eating healthy, engaging your senses — a favorite fragrance or song for example — getting plenty of rest, connecting with others and learning relaxation techniques like tai chi and yoga. The key is building stronger and more satisfying connections, because in a time of anxiety and isolation, simple acts of kindness can make all the difference.
“There are no good outcomes here,’’ Cooper said. “Everyone is suffering right now, but we are all suffering in different ways. That suffering is still valid regardless of how others may perceive it.”
