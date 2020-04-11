Nacogdoches County has 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — up 10 from Friday night.
The county has also had three deaths in total, but no new ones since its last update. It has conducted 450 tests and screened 1,450 calls.
“Please also remember, the increase in cases is not only due to the virus spreading, but an increase in testing capability,” said Amy Mehaffey, communications and Main Street director for the city of Nacogdoches. “Nevertheless, do not travel, visit friends/family, or make unnecessary trips.”
The newest cases are a 19- to 29-year-old woman and two 19- to 29-year-old men, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 40s, three women in their 50s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s.
