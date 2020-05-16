ZAVALLA — Zavalla High School seniors and family members made history Friday evening with the school’s non-traditional graduation arrangements.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school planned a drive-thru style celebration of its graduates. Even a pandemic couldn’t keep these seniors and their families and educators from celebrating.
Valedictorian and salutatorian speeches and remarks from the board were prerecorded and will be compiled into a video for graduates.
Valedictorian Bryson Sluga thanked the many people who make Zavalla “the best high school in the world.” He also thanked his classmates for welcoming him when he first moved to town four years ago.
“We have four years of memories, many great ones and a few I’m sure we would like to forget,” he said. “I know many people who say college will be the best years of our lives, but at this point in our life, I would have to say these past four years have been the greatest time of our lives.”
He encouraged his classmates to soak in all of their last moments together and leave no hard feelings behind because this would be the last time they would all be together in their entirety.
“Now we are at the end of our careers as high school students, we have an opportunity: now is our time to take on the world and find and pursue our passions; to quote unquote ‘live a legacy,’” he said. “William Shakespeare once said: ‘Be not afraid of greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness and some have greatness thrust upon them.’ In life, we can not always count on being born great or having greatness thrust upon us, but always, always remember that the opportunity to achieve greatness is within our grasp.”
Salutatorian Kayden Newsum said she wished she could have presented the speech in front of everyone, and though the pandemic had ruined so many things, it had also brought people together in an incredible way.
She thanked teachers, coaches and family for their impact on her life, and she took time to recognize the deep friendships developed over time in school.
“We all grew up in this school, not only in our classes, but in our daily lives,” she said. “We had fights, we shared our tears, we laughed a lot and we deepened our understanding of each other. An older wise man once said, ‘one of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood.’ I think I finally get what he meant. I have come to realize that you, my friends, have become a second family, people I can rely on no matter what.”
Families drove into the parking lot of the new gym or parked on the side of the road and sat in chairs.
As teachers and staff took their places on the side of the podium, they said things like “Gotta say, this is different” and “This is something that will always be remembered.”
The seniors and a few family members drove up to the podium. One by one, the seniors’ names were called, and they walked the stage bedecked in their blue caps and gowns.
Cheers and horns broke out for each senior from the audience or their nearby family and friends sitting in the beds of trucks or peeking out from sun roofs.
The final moments of the ceremony were equally as momentous. The seniors drove in a parade across town, circling back around to the parking lot to get out and throw their caps.
History teacher Rhonda Tripp was in the first row in her car in attendance. She said this was a unique opportunity for the students to have a drive-in ceremony.
“We’re doing everything for our 24 graduates, it’s just not in the gym,” Tripp said. “We get to involve probably even more people than we have because we’ve got a parade and they have the opportunity to be celebrated probably a little more than they would be in the auditorium.”
Considering the stipulations put in place by the governor, this was a neat way to celebrate without having to postpone and potentially miss celebrating students who are heading into the military.
“It’s different than what we thought it would look like, but we’re still honoring the graduates and their families,” she said.
This was not the only time Zavalla students have weathered unique graduating circumstances. In 2017, the school lost electricity, so students graduated to a generator and flood lights. In 1976, the school burned down, and graduates walked the stage of a flatbed trailer.
The ceremony was livestreamed and is available for viewing on the Zavalla ISD Facebook page
