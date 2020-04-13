Junior Achievement of Angelina County has released free programming to help teens understand the financial impact of COVID-19, the coronavirus.
“While social distancing is essential to fighting COVID-19, the disease and the steps we must take to address it are having a financial impact. Our goal is to help young people better understand what’s happening,” executive director Staci Hodges said. “April is Financial Literacy Month, and this is really an important time to be sharing this kind of information.”
The guide is designed for middle school and high school students and includes questions such as why some store shelves are empty, why some people are losing their jobs and if the country is going into a recession or a depression.
Lufkin High School economics teacher Mark Maxwell said he believed this program would be beneficial to his students.
“It covers many of the major topics taught in our economics program at Lufkin High School,” Maxwell said. “It also ties in real-world current events as they pertain to the entire economy, as well as the government intervention policies.”
Before spring break, Maxwell’s students asked numerous questions about the pandemic, especially about how it started, how it spread and how deadly it was, he said.
Though JA volunteers are no longer able to visit students in the classroom, there is still a need for the programs offered, so the organization is pivoting its approach to provide creative and unique delivery systems for these students, Hodges said.
“Though schools are closed, Junior Achievement is here to support students, parents and teachers during this period of uncertainty,” she said. “Learning can continue, and JA is providing access to learning experiences that students can do on their own, with a parent or other caring adult, or with teachers via a digital/virtual environment.”
Hodges is no stranger to the effects of the pandemic. She is now homeschooling her fifth-grade twins, and she said she understands what a challenge that can be.
“You want to make sure that they don’t fall behind, that they are getting the education at home that they would be getting at school,” Hodges said. “We want you to know that we are here to help. Our programs are broken down by elementary, middle or high school programming and also by our three pillars: financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness.”
JA is also offering free resources called Project Tomorrows to teachers and parents who have students finishing school online this semester. The content is updated regularly to continue to meet community needs through virtual learning experiences, Hodges said.
“Project Tomorrows was created to continue our valuable work during this unprecedented time,” Hodges said. “JA will provide digital assets to educators and parents in an effort to reach students with interactive and meaningful content to further their understanding of how money works, how to prepare for their future careers and how to start their own businesses. It is important that Junior Achievement continue playing a vital role in preparing students for their own economic success.”
