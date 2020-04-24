Two county residents diagnosed Friday morning with COVID-19 bring the county’s total number of cases to 113, according to the Emergency Management Office.
No travel or hospitalization information was provided for the two new patients, one in her 30s and the other in her 60s.
Local officials attribute the high number of cases in Nacogdoches County compared to other East Texas counties to aggressive testing, the use of private labs with a higher turnaround and community spread.
“Citizens are strongly encouraged to limit trips and wear cloth face coverings while safely supporting local businesses,” the Emergency Management office stated in an announcement this week. “The best way to ensure numbers from growing at an alarming rate is to stay home and take personal responsibility for your role in preventing the spread. It is safe to presume everyone you are in contact with allegedly has the virus and to act as such by practicing social distancing and good hygiene.”
Information about COVID-19 cases in Nacogdoches County is updated regularly at tinyurl.com/NACCOVID19.
Anyone experiencing symptoms who may have been exposed may contact the local call center at 468-4787. Those with fever above 103 degrees or severe shortness of breath should go to the emergency room.
