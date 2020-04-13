Editor’s note: This is a story written by an Angelina College student on March 27 for the Media Writing class. Students were asked to write about how COVID-19 has impacted the community, the college and their lives, and this one was selected by journalism instructor and coordinator of Student Publications Libby Stapleton for our consideration.
The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, to date, has claimed the lives of more than 33,000 globally, as nations struggle to clamp down the spread of the virus.
On Dec. 31, 2019, the first case of an unknown, extremely infectious viral pneumonia, originating in China, was reported to the World Health Organization.
This rapidly expanding virus has caused some of the most robust and stable world economies to come to a screeching halt in the wake of the pandemic.
Since the initial outbreak, the virus has spread across the globe with confirmed cases on every major continent, increasing infection rates and the death toll hitting new highs every day.
Those hit the hardest are the elderly and people with compromised immune systems and pre-existing conditions.
Governments across the globe started to hunker down and shelter in place as cases of COVID-19 began to rise exponentially, as well as the deaths associated with the virus.
As government officials start to roll out stratagems that intend to help lessen the spread of the virus, the world’s economy shuttered, sending global markets to plummeting lows.
The American stock market has hit low numbers not seen since the last recession of 2008; this is mainly due to the shelter-in-place orders coming from our government and a seeming lack of confidence the administration is presenting to the public.
With people staying home, they are not going out to spend money for fear of catching the coronavirus and forcing many small businesses to shut down and lay off employees.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, American markets were seeing massive swells in stock market gains with a historically low number of unemployment claims.
Since the pandemic, unemployment numbers have seen a precipitous rise in claims nearly topping three million.
With multiple businesses shutting down, the usage of essential personal is on the rise as people from different walks of life, now deemed necessary for a nation nearly on complete lockdown, are weathering the storm thankful for a paycheck in these hectic times.
Other companies and their employees would be willing to do the same, but because of the lockdown, these families are looking ahead to some hard times as the economy still waits for this to end.
As an essential person managing a restaurant, I think of the virus and how it is spreading continuously in my daily interactions with people, nearly face-to-face, exchanging money that possibly could be contaminated.
When the colleges announced all classes were moving online, many students who were under my employ went back home. In the end, I lost nine employees because their parents wanted them back home.
With the level of exposure possibilities high, based on my constant mingling with a restaurant fully staffed to handle the influx of orders and delivery drivers in and out of the store going to multiple houses, I worry about possibly infecting my parents.
One of the most prominent thoughts as to why Italy had the highest death toll, mainly the elderly, is based on their culture and how tightly knit the families are.
With older generations having a more significant role in the family, they risk a higher exposure rate.
Both of my parents are over 65 with pre-existing conditions, and being the only son left in town, I am around them often. Their chances of having the virus increase each time I head home from work to help them with whatever chore they need for the day. My biggest worry and concern is infecting my parents.
I have been very fortunate to remain relatively unaffected by the events and uproar the coronavirus has caused.
Being in an industry that is subject to the demands of the consumer, I am thankful that I can still provide for myself; my employees can still take home money and my restaurant is still open. The number of snarky and agitated customers does rise each day, but so do the thanks we receive for staying open and for putting ourselves at risk.
Aside from the arduous grind of being in the service industry during such a turbulent time, being a student and having my whole schedule flipped to online has taken some getting used to.
Though I have only two classes this semester, I often hear from a friend who is in the respiratory care program at Angelina College about how hard it has been to adjust to all online classes.
Trouble adjusting from in-person classes to online seems to be a trend that most of the college students who work for me all share.
I am told that even some nursing programs at Stephen F. Austin State University are being postponed until an all-clear can be announced, dragging out their graduation to an even later date.
With most of America shut in with lockdown orders coming from different municipalities and multiple sports organizations canceling seasons, many Americans are continuously feeding on information on the virus, which will begin to cause more of a panic than we already have.
We all should take solace in the fact that COVID-19 seems to maintain a death rate that is equal to seasonal flu. That is still terrible, but the livelihoods and welfare of people being affected by coronavirus might be higher than an aggressive flu season.
Thankfully though, Nacogdoches has only two confirmed cases, at the time of writing this but as testing becomes more prevalent, the numbers are sure to rise as will the death toll.
Nacogdoches has also been given a lockdown order. I hope those who shop with us are doing their part to prevent further spreading of the virus as I will be making sure my whole team is doing the same to stay safe.
At some point, we have to be able to get back out into the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.