The city of Hudson has declared a local disaster for the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The declaration, issued Tuesday, is to last for seven days unless extended by the city council.
City leaders did this for several reasons, including the symptoms of the illness, the steps the state has taken to increase testing and coordinating preparedness efforts, and the shortage of preventative supplies such as gloves, hand sanitizers, face masks and disinfection products, the declaration said.
This activated the city’s emergency management plan and other charter-, statutory- and ordinance-based powers to allow the city’s officers to prepare.
In addition, the city also took measures to prevent the spread of the virus. This included limiting in-person interactions for the city and suspending all special events on city property and those requiring city permitting.
“The City of Hudson will continue to provide needed city services, however we will postpone all meetings including committee meetings for at least 15 days,” a press release from the city said. “We also strongly encourage all city business to be handled by online or via phone when possible.”
Municipal court proceedings were postponed for three weeks, at least, and recommended those with court dates to call the city municipal court clerk. They said tickets can be paid online at hudsontx.com.
All permits can be applied for online and all bills can be mailed, dropped in the drop box at city hall, paid online or by phone.
They asked that people remain cautious, avoid large crowds, but to attempt to support local businesses and churches where they can.
