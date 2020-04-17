After Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown released a letter asking Gov. Greg Abbott to ease back on state pandemic restrictions, many Lufkin and Angelina County citizens had questions and concerns.
The letter, released at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday, requested that the governor release the city and county governments from state requirements to shutter all businesses and churches during the pandemic.
“My heart is for Lufkin and the people of Lufkin,” Brown said. “All I want is for this to be over with and us to get back to normal. We’re a long way from that happening, but I think that we’ve learned some lessons and we’ve probably changed social skills. I think that’ll be there for a while.”
The city can lift its restrictions, but the point would be moot if the governor’s restrictions are not also lifted.
City manager Keith Wright said 90% of businesses are already open because they’ve been labeled “essential.”
“But you’ve got 10%, probably, that are drying up on the vine,” Wright said. “They’re in bad shape. We just don’t see any significant difference in those being shut down than what’s going on right now. We think that, based on the low number of cases that we do have, relatively speaking, we need to try to move back to some level of normalcy.”
Both Brown and Wright expressed concern that the restrictions are infringing upon people’s constitutional rights, particularly the right to the free exercise of religion.
“Is that restriction justified?” Wright asked. “Right now, it’s hard to say it is, based on what we’re seeing. At first we thought we were going to have this apocalyptic death rate and all of these people were going to get sick and so it was something we felt was justified. But now, can we still justify that?”
Sharon Shaw, executive director of the Angelina County & Cities Health District, said it’s “too soon to tell” if the projections made by state and federal sources are not being seen in this area like Brown’s letter mentions.
In the last week, cases in the three counties in her jurisdiction (Angelina, Polk and San Augustine) have risen by 18. Hypothetically, that could go up another 18 next week and the next.
Additionally, Shaw said she thinks the high rate of positive cases and deaths in Nacogdoches County threatens the safety of Angelina County if it were to resume normal functions.
“We are already experiencing some overflow from Nacogdoches now,” she said. “We’re so close, we’re neighbor counties. People that live in Angelina County work in Nacogdoches. People that live in Nacogdoches work in Angelina County. We are now seeing that crossover of positives. That’s part of our increase of 18 over this week. You can’t help it. Some of those could be essential workers.”
Nacogdoches County had 72 confirmed positive cases of the virus and six virus-related deaths as of Thursday evening.
Brown said there have to be some root causes for the high numbers in Nacogdoches County. His suspicion was that they were coming in from other counties, not just residents. Wright said the numbers are in “isolated pockets” across the community.
An information release from the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed that the positive cases in Nacogdoches County have primarily come from a few main categories:
* Community acquired with no identifiable exposure or travel history;
* Close contact with confirmed cases;
* Health care workers;
* Employees of businesses that provide essential services or goods that have remained open;
* Persons who have previously attended gatherings such as religious meetings;
* Patients and employees from two different long-term care facilities. (The majority of deaths have been in residents of long-term care facilities.)
In response to whether or not it was concerning that churches were an isolated pocket in Nacogdoches or that pastors in other parts of the U.S. had passed away after contracting the virus from parishioners, Brown said he is not encouraging the opening of churches for mass gatherings.
“If anyone has been understanding about this, it is the religious community,” Brown said. “I understand the First Amendment and all of those kinds of things, but I think that the ministerial association of Lufkin Angelina County has done a great job. And it did put them in a bind when we said the 10 gatherings. I appreciate everything they’ve done, and I am trusting that if it were to open back up, that they would continue with their honoring of the commitment of no more than 10 and the 6-foot and the masks. We’re not asking anything new. We’re just saying do that and not meet in masses. That can’t happen. I’m just trusting the religious community to honor what we’ve asked them to do.”
Shaw said that while worship is important, so is the health of the community, so there must be a balance along with personal responsibility.
“Worship is a very important part of health, of our mental health, for physical health. Worship is extremely important for individuals and families and groups,” she said. “My message is going to stay the same — no large group gatherings, social distancing, face coverings, hand washing, staying home if you’re sick, taking care of our most fragile and elderly.”
Wright said Angelina County is not experiencing the same thing that Nacogdoches County is experiencing.
“I’m always concerned, but I just don’t see a big impact of it right now,” he said. “I think the health district has done a good job containing those cases, following up, and we’re not seeing those cases blow up around them. It’s here and there.”
Wright said he wants to know when the concern for spread will stop.
“Eventually, you’re going to have to make a decision to go back to life and a life of some normalcy,” he said. “Because that concern is always going to be there. Because no matter what we do, the virus is going to still be there. And what we’re doing is trying to lessen the impact on the hospitals and our health care.”
Shaw also said that things will eventually have to move back to a more normal state. When that happens is not the determination of public health, but as they move forward, they will become more knowledgeable about COVID-19 and about ways to avoid being infected and infecting others.
Brown said the city has not received feedback or criticism from the health district about the letter. Shaw said the city did not consult the health district before writing the letter, but they have been in regular contact with the health district for updated information.
Speaking from a health professional’s perspective, not a personal one, she said she wasn’t surprised by the letter. While the health district has had good relations with the city and county entities during its 50 years of operations, their core mission or focus is not the same, she said.
“The city and the mayor have a focus, and the city’s and county’s focus and mission is sometimes different from that of public health or the medical community,” she said. “We have different jobs, we have different roles, we have different duties that we do and different priorities that we focus on. It was within the mayor’s duty and responsibility to represent some of the citizens that may have been expressing their interests and talking points to him, so I totally understand the mayor doing it. Looking at it from the public health perspective, our perspective is looking at it through preventing disease and responding to health threats in our community. We have a different focus, we have a different vision.”
