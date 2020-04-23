The city of Lufkin released a clarification on Thursday on the rescission of its COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic, emergency order taking effect Friday.
The city of Lufkin and Angelina County announced they would be rescinding their emergency orders, leaving the final word up to Gov. Greg Abbott, whose emergency orders are still in effect but are slowly being lifted as his phased plan to reopen the state goes into effect.
"Things have not returned to normal," Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson said. "The city’s order is expiring because the governor’s order covers all the key areas that need to be covered to keep us safe. This order will continue to evolve as the disease dynamics change.”
The following restrictions expire Friday with the rescission of the city and county orders:
■ Curfew on non-essential activities from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
■ Restrictions on big box stores that limit customers to one per household and one customer per 1,000 square feet
■ Funeral services being restricted to graveside — regular services may resume, but social distancing must be maintained
The governor's order essentially addresses the following safety practices:
■ Every person in Texas shall (except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services or reopened services) minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.
■ People and businesses should follow CDC guidelines by practicing good hygiene, environmental cleanliness and sanitation, implementing social distancing and working from home if possible.
■ People shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts or visiting gyms, massage establishments, tattoo studios, piercing studios or cosmetology salons; provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pick-up or delivery options for food and drinks is allowed and highly encouraged throughout the limited duration of this executive order.
However, the governor's order is changing as his phased plan continues to evolve. So far, he has reopened state parks, allowed hospitals to resume certain elective surgeries and allowed some stores to reopen, retail-to-go style.
Abbott's next announcement was originally scheduled for Monday, but in radio interviews on Wednesday, he said an announcement would come Friday or Monday regarding openings including restaurants, hair salons and retail outlets.
In an interview with The Chad Hasty Show, Abbott said the openings would take into account medical advice and differences in geographic regions.
"We are looking at counties where there have been 0 cases or a low number of cases of COVID in a particular county, and these would be mostly rural counties, that may be able to have an expanded version of being able to open up," Abbott said. "Then on the flipside of that, there are some counties where the outbreak is still progressing too rapidly, and they may not be able to fully participate in the initial phase of opening until they get the spread of the coronavirus in their county under control."
Additionally, Abbott said as things open, this will not be a return to normal. Businesses and individuals will be highly encouraged to continue to exercise caution.
"We're going to be working to open as many businesses as possibly, but because we have this team of doctors working with us, advising us on the safest way to do this without spreading the coronavirus, there will be standards," he said. "It's not going to be like it was before the coronavirus existed because you've got to understand this — even though we may be bending the curve, even though there may be fewer cases of the coronavirus, it hasn't left the geography of the state of Texas. It is still here. The reason why we have so few cases is because so many people in Texas have done such a good job of containing the spread."
When businesses open, they must do everything in their power to follow the safest practices and make sure they do not contribute to further spread of the virus, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.