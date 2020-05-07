Animal adoptions fees at the Winnie Berry Humane Society in Lufkin will be $25, from Saturday through May 17 thanks to a grant from the BISSELL Pet Foundation for their ‘‘Empty the Shelters’’ event.
“This is such a great opportunity for our neighbors to adopt their new furry family member at a greatly reduced cost,” shelter director Kristy Bice said. “Now is a great time to adopt a new pet. With many people at home, more time can be easily spent helping your new furry friend adjust to its new home.”
In the last month BISSELL has helped 3,325 pets find forever homes. This is important because so many shelters are struggling with the decreased foot traffic, fewer available staff and volunteers, a press release by the organization said.
On top of that, many vulnerable populations who have become ill are being surrendered by owners who can no longer care for them, the release said.
“As a foundation we pivoted quickly to help ensure adoptions continue,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “I am extremely proud of our incredible shelter partners who are adapting to this new norm.”
All adoptions are conducted on an appointment basis, and potential adoptees will be required to follow social distancing guidelines. All pets are spayed or neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped, heartworm-negative or feline leukemia-/feline aids-negative, the release said.
“What a great way to spend quality family time together by loving and nurturing a new life-long furry friend,” Bice said.
The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It’s closed from noon to 1 p.m. every day for lunch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.