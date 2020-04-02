With Angelina County on Thursday joining the city of Lufkin in implementing a stay-home, stay-safe order and 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew — with the city's set to go into effect at 11:59 tonight and the county's at 11:59 p.m. Friday — those who work for essential businesses during the restricted hours were left to wonder just what they could and couldn’t do on the way to and from work.
Lufkin Police Department public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth provided some clarity concerning Lufkin’s ordinance Thursday afternoon.
Essential employees traveling to or from work during curfew hours are still allowed to gas up their vehicle, go to the ATM, and shop at or pick up food from any business open during those hours.
Furthermore, any businesses deemed essential are still permitted to operate between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. to serve the needs of both out-of-town travelers and local employees traveling to and from work during those hours.
The penalty for violating the order is a $1,000 fine, 180 days in the county jail or both.
Attempts to reach Angelina County officials to ensure these exceptions also apply to the county ordinance were not successful Thursday, but we’ll update this story as soon as we receive a response.
