Information about the COVID-19, coronavirus testing conducted by the National Guard on May 2 is unclear as contradictions arise between government and citizen reports.
The Angelina County Emergency Management office reported 185 Angelina County citizens were tested by the National Guard in Lufkin and Diboll.
The National Guard Public Affairs Office deferred comment to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, who reported that 194 specimens were collected during the testing.
Ricky Conner, Angelina County emergency management coordinator, said he specifically asked the National Guard for how many people were tested after they finished that day so he could tell the public. They told him 185.
“But I called this morning, and we had 188 negatives and six positives out of that, so there was 194,” Conner said. “They told me that day 185.”
Seth Christensen, chief of media and communication for the TDEM, said that each testing lane could conduct 150 tests, and Angelina County had two lanes, one in Diboll and one in Lufkin. He said 252 of the available 300 appointments were scheduled, but only 194 of those appointments were fulfilled.
Conner said he didn’t know how many appointments were made, but there were definitely several people who did not show up for their appointments.
“We’ve had plenty of test capability in your counties, but it really depends on the demand and people showing up,” Christensen said. “Even if we had 252 individuals scheduled, those people who are scheduling and not showing up are limiting the ability for others to get tested, as well. … Once you schedule, please show up and be tested, or if you don’t want to be tested, then don’t register for an appointment and just not show up. Cancel your appointment so someone else can fill that spot.”
However, Julie Ferden McElveen attempted to schedule an appointment but was turned away because the testing sites were full.
“I filled out the form online and got a call back,” McElveen said. “Once they looked, no spots were open in Angelina County. The man did say I could drive to Liberty, Texas, for a test. I could not do that.”
She was finally able to schedule a test in Cherokee County, but she never got a chance to test in Angelina County, and Christensen said that doesn’t make sense because there should have been spots open.
Christine Wells said she filled out the online form to register an appointment for herself and her daughter and was told that only one test was allowed per family.
“We filled out the online form, got reference numbers and soon they called each of us back one at a time and said we both qualified,” Wells said. “Said they would call the next day (Friday) and set our appointments. The next day when they called, I tried to schedule them at the same time and they canceled hers saying one per family. Even if we both had symptoms, even if we were both struggling to breathe, no matter what, one per family. So they refused her.”
Wells ended up getting her test done at the site and taking her daughter to the In and Out Clinic for a test.
“The reason they would test just that one person in the family is, if that person tested positive, we’re going to treat the entire family as if they’re positive and have them all quarantine because they’ve been exposed to that individual that tested positive,” Christensen said.
Additionally, a press release circulated by the city of Lufkin and the Angelina County Emergency Management office said that regular citizens needed to be showing symptoms to be tested while health care workers and first responders could be tested without symptoms.
Christensen said that restriction should not have been placed.
“The first question about essential workers versus nonessential — I don’t have a breakdown of that because anybody can get tested at these sites. It’s not for essential workers only or it’s not for health care workers only. These sites are open to the general public,” Christensen said.
“That’s the case across the board — you don’t necessarily have to show symptoms to get one of these tests, even for citizens.”
Christensen said people shouldn’t have been told no if they didn’t have symptoms.
Jessica Pebsworth, public relations specialist with Lufkin Police Department, said the city of Lufkin and Angelina County were given sample press releases by the National Guard to send out, and the stipulation of showing symptoms unless you were a health care worker or a first responder was in that sample press release.
Randy Whittington, the district coordinator for the TDEM, sent an email with the sample press release saying “To be eligible for testing, you must have one or more symptoms” and a reminder: “Remember the testing is open to first responders and health care workers as well. They can apply if even they have no symptoms.”
Conner said this is an example of the lack of communication that often happens between the state level and the local level.
“When this is all said and done, I think the biggest after action we will be concerned about is the communication between the local, the state, the health district and the feds,” Conner said. “During any event, that’s usually the issue: communication. I’ve been doing this a long time, and it seems like in every event, something happens with the communication. I don’t know if there’s a fix to that or not.”
In a previous story by The Lufkin Daily News, Conner said: “No person was turned away. If the person had not registered, the National Guard pulled them to the side so that they could call in and register and then be tested.”
However, Connor commented on the newspaper's Facebook page: “I was at the Diboll site all day and the only ones that were turned away were the ones that did not register as was required.”
Conner said he meant that while he was at the Diboll site, if a person was turned away from the line, they were working with a National Guardsman to call and schedule an appointment and were put right back through the line. While he wasn’t at the Lufkin site, he said the Guardsmen told him it was the same there.
Further questions have been raised about aspects of the testing that were not made clear.
Some readers questioned how test results would be reported. Christensen said the individual who received a test will get a call back from the regional medical director letting them know they are positive and what action needs to be taken on their part and the part of their family to reduce spread. Follow-up calls also would be made.
If the test is negative, the individual will receive a call from the call center with the news. He said he thinks the Department of State Health Services will compile the information about positive cases and report to county officials all at once for the public.
Readers also said the questionnaires to register for a testing appointment asked for insurance information, and that was confusing because they were told the test was free. Christensen said this information is taken for data purposes.
“These tests are free. We have no intention of asking for any type of out-of-pocket expense or anything from those individuals,” he said. “The reason that information is collected is merely for reporting purposes on the back end. If we apply for federal assistance, we want to be able to note the amount of individuals or the companies the individuals had insurance with, but we had no intention to tie that back to the individual for any type of co-pay or anything like that.”
The tests are not free for the state of Texas or the federal government, but individual Texans will not be asked to pay for these tests, Christensen said.
There were 35 active sites in Texas on Monday including sites in Cherokee, Sabine and Nacogdoches counties, he said. As of Sunday night, mobile test collection sites had been in more than 200 counties and had tested just under 24,000 Texans.
