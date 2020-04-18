Quarterly Mixed Beverage Tax allocations in Angelina County and the surrounding counties have fluctuated due to the impact of COVID-19 on their sales, according to data released by the Texas Comptroller’s office.
These allocations are based on beer, wine or liquor sales conducted in cities and counties where alcohol sales are legal during the first quarter of 2020.
Angelina County will collect $29,753 this period — down 10.34% from last year’s payment of $33,183. Year-to-date numbers will be released at the next report, in July.
■ Lufkin will collect $24,549 this period — down 12.78% from last year’s payment of $28,148.
■ Hudson will collect $24,549 this period — up 41.29% from last year’s payment of $28,148.
In surrounding counties that sell alcohol, Nacogdoches, Tyler and Jasper Counties received more in allocations this payment period. Cherokee, Houston, Trinity and Polk Counties received less.
■ Nacogdoches County will collect $27,545 this period — up 2.77% from last year’s payment of $26,803.
■ Tyler County will collect $1,428 this period — up 98.85% from last year’s payment of $718.
■ Jasper County will collect $5,819 this period — up 2.98% from last year’s payment of $5,651.
■ Cherokee County will collect $5,428 this period — down 10.72% from last year’s payment of $6,079.
■ Houston County will collect $2,707 this period — down 8.16% from last year’s payment of $2,948.
■ Trinity County will collect $191 this period — down 87.96% from last year’s payment of $1,587.
■ Polk County will collect $13,965 this period — down 4.82% from last year’s payment of $14,672.
Across the state, alcohol sales in cities received $26.8 million, down 1.43% from last year’s payment of $27.2 million. Counties received $29.2 million, down 2.26% from last year’s payment of $29.9 million.
