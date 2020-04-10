The Christian Information and Service Center completed its second drive-thru food distribution feeding hundreds of East Texans Thursday morning.
“The virus has made a big difference on being able to go out and get things because both of us are elderly, so it’s a big thing for us to stay away from people,” Martin Rogers said. “This helps a lot. We’re really thankful for it.”
“I just think this is a very good thing during the crisis we’re going through, helping people still have a meal to eat,” Regina Gill said. “It feels real good. It’s a blessing, and I thank God for it.”
The organization was forced to close last week to protect its volunteer staff, who were mostly over 70, and to find another way to safely distribute food without spreading the virus. With the help of Lufkin Police Department, they were able to open for drive-thru distributions from 8-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
“It’s been really difficult,” executive director Yulonda Richard said. “We were very, very thankful for the Lufkin Police Department. They really did help control the crowd.”
On Monday, people began lining up in their vehicles at 3 a.m., and the organization distributed boxes to 350 vehicles in two hours, Richard said. On Thursday, they distributed 71 boxes in the first 10 minutes.
“Monday was shocking to us,” Richard said. “I just wasn’t expecting that much.”
Being able to be open two days a week is bittersweet because the center is typically open five days a week with double the staff, she said. However, the atmosphere was light Thursday morning as the staff smiled and joked with regulars they recognized.
“I’m grateful to be here,” said Tyranya Black, CISC employee of two and a half years. “I love my job, period — to help somebody that don’t really have much.”
Black said she’s not afraid of the virus, but she is a little nervous because she has never seen things get this bad. When she first heard that CISC might shut down, she was panicking about how to pay her bills, but she said it felt great to get back and help again.
Richard said she has had many people offer to volunteer, but she does not want to put anyone in harm’s way. While the virus may target the elderly and those with underlying conditions, Richard said she is seeing plenty of cases in young people, too.
“I know the young people are bored and don’t have anything to do, but if they catch that on my watch, I would be devastated,” she said. “So I would rather work extra hard to do it myself than to have the volunteers come in and be in jeopardy.”
Richard encouraged volunteers to keep that heart to help ready for after the pandemic has passed. The center will continue to do the best with what they have.
“This isn’t going to last forever,” Richard said. “God has plans. We have been through similar things before, and we’ve always gotten through it. We work together and we get through it.”
