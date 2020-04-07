The Texas secretary of state is instructing municipalities to delay their May 2 elections.
“If you don’t move your May 2 election, you are subjecting voters to health risks and potential criminal violations,” director of elections Keith Ingram wrote in an email to local election officials. “Failure to postpone your election will put your election at severe risk for an election contest.”
Gov. Greg Abbott had previously given municipalities the option to cancel through an emergency order two weeks ago because of COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic. However, some municipalities held out.
The email from Ingram said cities, towns and school boards that hadn’t pushed their upcoming elections to November “must take action to do so immediately.”
Hudson, Hudson ISD, Burke and Huntington previously canceled elections this year because there were no contested races.
The city of Lufkin postponed its election after the shelter-in-place order was issued Wednesday. Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres said in a board meeting last week that elections were currently on schedule for May 2, but the board will be discussing the issue in today’s virtual meeting at 4 p.m.
The Angelina College Board of Trustees has called a special board meeting for 1 p.m. Thursday to move its election to Nov. 3.
Huntington ISD canceled its election for one contested seat on the board and for a $19.295 million bond for new construction, renovation and upgrades across district campuses.
“A bond election is an important process and we do not want any anxiety with voters,” Superintendent David Flowers said. “We did not want to inconvenience any voters that could have concerns with the COVID-19 situation. We want everyone to be informed about the bond election and have every opportunity to vote without the stress and worry this crisis is causing.”
Diboll ISD and Wells ISD also have moved their elections to November, and Zavalla ISD joined them following this announcement.
The city of Diboll and the city of Zavalla postponed their May 2 elections until November.
