NACOGDOCHES — With one new case announced Tuesday, Nacogdoches County’s 90 confirmed cases include six deaths and 18 recoveries, according to the County Emergency Management Office.
The latest case, that of a county resident in his 70s, was confirmed Tuesday morning. Another seven were announced on Monday. Those included four county residents: two men in their 60s, a man in his fifties and a man in his 40s. Three more live inside the city: two women in their 40s and a woman in her 50s. Travel and hospitalization information for these cases is unknown.
Residents in the city have accounted for the larger portion, about 60%, of all the Nacogdoches County cases.
The Texas Department of State Health Services lists a higher total for Nacogdoches County, reporting 97 cases.
“We recognize the discrepancy between our local count and the state’s dashboard,” local officials said in an announcement Monday. “It’s believed their total includes several cases from residents in neighboring counties, and we are working to reconcile the list.”
Since opening on March 25, a call center for those experiencing symptoms has screened an estimated 2,055 people and administered 730 tests for the virus. Information about COVID-19 cases in Nacogdoches County is updated regularly at tinyurl.com/NACCOVID19.
In other East Texas communities, 69 cases have been confirmed in Shelby County, 14 in San Augustine, 30 in Angelina, eight in Cherokee County and 27 in Rusk County, according to Texas Health and Human Services. Cherokee, Rusk and San Augustine counties have each reported one COVID-19 related fatality.
Statewide, an estimated 6,486 of the 20,196 cases reported have recovered, while 517 have died. The majority of those deaths has occurred in patients over age 80.
Anyone in Nacogdoches County who believes he or she may have been exposed to the virus is urged to phone the local call center at 468-4787. Those with questions about the county’s Stay Home Order can call 559-2510 or email info@nactx.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.