NACOGDOCHES — Nacogdoches County officials on Friday announced the deaths of two people who had contracted novel coronavirus, as the total number of cases grew to 15.
One death was announced earlier in the day, and the other was reported about 5:40 p.m. in a briefing from the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Agency.
In a public address via Facebook, Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said he understood the first announced death was a "senior citizen."
"My prayers and thoughts go out to that family," he said.
No further details were released regarding either death as of Friday evening.
As of 7 p.m. Friday, there were 15 confirmed cases of the virus here — up from 11 reported Thursday by Texas Department of Health and Human Services. Roughly 300 tests for the virus have been performed locally, and the COVID-19 call center has fielded some 900 screenings since it was established.
No information was released about the most recent person to test positive for the virus that is spreading rampantly around the globe.
Two other cases reported Friday afternoon did not require hospitalization, according to state and county officials. One patient was identified as a man in his 40s and the other is a woman in her 60s.
“We'll continue to push any and all information received from the state as quickly as possible,” said Abby Scorsonelli of Nacogdoches County Emergency Management.
Some local residents were upset Thursday evening and early Friday after Angelina County released limited information about people who tested positive for the virus.
"To this date, DSHS has not standardized the information it releases to us locally. Often it is simply positive/negative test results —no names, sources of exposure, recovery status, etc.," according to an early Friday statement. "We understand your frustrations for wanting more information and continue to appeal the state for more details to release to the public."
Statewide, there were 5,330 reported cases of the virus as of noon Friday. State officials report 90 Texans have been killed by the virus. More than 55,000 tests had been performed across the state.
Harris county had the most incidents of COVID-19, with 955, followed by Dallas County with 831.
Every county adjacent to Nacogdoches, as well as the vast majority of East Texas, was reporting cases as of noon Friday.
