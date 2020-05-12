May 12
Five years ago
Storms wreak havoc on county roads and underpasses; sink hole swallows SUV in Fuller Springs.
Angelina College Board of Trustees approve 27 new continuing education courses, including stock trading, going into business and tracking Civil War ancestors.
Ten years ago
An 18-wheeler loses its cargo of crushed cars as it overturns at the intersection of U.S. Highway 59 north and Loop 287.
Lufkin Salvation Army dedicates new playground behind city hall.
Twenty years ago
First lady Laura Bush and Attorney General John Cornyn campaign in Lufkin, mingling with supporters at fundraiser.
Forest Family Fun Day set for Angelina County Expo Center, showing off logging, harvesting and transportation equipment.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.