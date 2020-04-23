Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton have updated guidance regarding the effect of statewide emergency orders on houses of worship.
“Government and faith communities throughout Texas must work together to care for our neighbors and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Paxton said in a press release. “This updated guidance provides clear direction for houses of worship to protect the health and safety of their congregations as they continue to hold religious services, exercise religious liberty and serve their faith communities.”
The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and Article One of the Texas Constitution protect the right of residents to worship freely and exercise their religion. Additionally, the guidance references the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act that provides further protections to faith communities, requiring the state comply with those guidelines, even in a disaster.
“Thus, when state or local governments issue orders prohibiting people from providing or obtaining certain services, they must ensure that these orders do not violate these constitutional and statutory rights,” the guidance said.
It explained that houses of worship are considered essential and cannot be ordered to close. However, said they should conduct as many activities as they can remotely and follow federal guidelines for in-person meetings. This means:
■ Instructing sick employees to stay home.
■ Ensuring social distancing between people.
■ Maintaining good hygiene.
■ Implementing environmental cleaning and sanitation practices.
■ Disinfecting work areas frequently.
“Texas is a big state and the transmission rate of COVID-19 varies in different communities,” the guidance said. “Texans also have big hearts and should love their neighbors by evaluating the rate of local community spread to determine the appropriate level of mitigation strategies to implement.”
They recommended the drive-in style services, drive-thru services and even drive-thru communion. They suggested a series of practices to encourage safety, including:
■ Encouraging all those 65 and older to stay home and watch church online or to hold a “senior’s only” service.
■ Asking all attendees with underlying health conditions to stay home.
■ Equipping ushers and greeters with gloves and masks.
■ Keeping child care closed unless the place of worship can comply with federal standards for child care.
