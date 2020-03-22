Consolidated Communications is offering a free two months of internet service to families with students during the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic.
“Consolidated Communications works with a lot of schools throughout our service footprint, and we know that a lot of students in our service area may not have internet access at home, so when the schools and the libraries close, students and educators are turning to technological solutions,” corporate communications manager Nicole Elton said.
“We just want to ensure that vulnerable economically disadvantaged students are not left out of learning during a public health emergency such as this.”
The offer includes free installation for anyone who is not a current Consolidated customer. Students and families do not have to sign up for a long-term contract to receive this offer.
However, customers may choose a one-year or two-year agreement to make further promotional discounts available after the first two months.
“I think this is one of those times when everybody is doing our best to take care of everybody’s needs,” Elton said. “These are unprecedented times for families and for companies, and I am really pleased with what I am seeing in the community of organizations reaching out and doing what we need to do to take care of our people.”
