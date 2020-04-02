The Salvation Army of Lufkin is asking for community support while it offers food and assistance to people in increasingly higher numbers.
Volunteer coordinator Valena Spradley said the organization previously served 600 meals to East Texans per week, but last week they served 1,592.
“It has continued to grow,” Spradley said. “There are so many people not working and so many people who have a need.”
The organization serves a hot lunch and dinner daily, and they are now filling boxes with food and needed items to assist those who cannot leave their homes.
The Christian Information and Services Center has now closed its doors because of the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic, so the Salvation Army’s meal service is needed in the community to help fill that hole.
The best way to assist right now is through monetary donations, Spradley said. That way the organization can purchase what is needed and less people are on the road.
To donate, send a check made out to the Salvation Army to 412 S. Third St., Lufkin, Texas, 75901.
For information about volunteering, email Spradley at valena@texaslawoffice.com.
If community members would like to purchase items that are currently needed while grocery shopping for their families, the Salvation Army needs plates, silverware, cans of vegetables and bags.
Spradley said notes of encouragement and Bible verses to put in the bags and crosses and verses to hang on the walls for those who are serving would be welcome.
“We have seen God’s hand in an amazing way this week,” Spradley said. “Everything is crazy and upside down, but over there it just feels like holy ground. We are doing God’s work.”
At first, they ran into some issues, but now they are operating like a well-oiled machine, she said.
“Captain Jennifer prays with us before every meal, and a camaraderie has developed among the employees and those of us who are volunteering,” Spradley said.
Spradley said the organization is grateful for the giving hearts of individuals and businesses in the East Texas community year round, not just when a crisis hits.
