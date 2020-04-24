The Angelina County & Cities Health District reports that cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus in Angelina County have risen to 36.
This is three cases up from Thursday's total. The district also reported 18 cases in Polk County and 16 cases in San Augustine.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, 1,673 calls had been made to the district's three-county partnership coronavirus call center, a total of 638 tests had been completed and 74 cases had been ruled positive.
Nacogdoches County officials reported 113 total positive cases with 2,200 call center screenings and 810 total tests.
Texas counts are up to 22,806 reported positive cases, 593 fatalities and an estimated 9,156 recovered.
To contact the Angelina County & Cities Health District coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Texas Department of State Heath Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.